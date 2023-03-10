Listen: Non-league commentaries

  1. Fixtures

    All games kick-off at 15:00 unless otherwise stated

    FA Trophy

    Aldershot Town v FC Halifax - Radio Surrey

    Maidstone v Barnet - Radio Kent

    York City v Altrincham - Radio York

    National League

    Chesterfield v Yeovil - Radio Somerset

    Eastleigh v Oldham Athletic - Radio Solent

    Torquay United v Wealdstone - Radio Devon

    Woking v Maidenhead United - Radio Surrey

    Wrexham v Southend United - Radio Wales & Essex

    Notts County v Doking - Radio Nottingham - 17:20 GMT

    National League North

    Blyth Spartans v Boston United - Radio Lincolnshire

    Hereford v AGC Telford - Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Kidderminister Harriers v King's Lynn Town - Radio Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Tonbridge Angels v Ebbsfleet United - Radio Kent

