Reaction to Man Utd's EFL Cup win & Premier League weekend

The Mirror says Erik ten Hag 'wants more reasons to boogie' after sealing the Carabao Cup on Sunday.
Top of the page focuses on Chelsea boss Graham Potter, who concedes he can't rely on the support of the Chelsea board forever after the Blues suffered another defeat, this time to London rivals Tottenham, in the Premier League.
Welcome
Good morning, folks. Monday morning once again and there is a whole heap of football stories to get through from the weekend.
We'll look at Manchester United's 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Newcastle at Wembley Stadium yesterday, pick out the best reactions to the latest Premier League results and look ahead to the FA Cup fifth round taking place this week.
First up, coffee and the back pages...
Off the mark
Erik ten Hag can open up his personal trophy cabinet and place his first piece of Manchester United silverware safely in there.
"It was not the best football but it was effective."
'The first dance'
