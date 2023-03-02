FA Cup and Premier League reaction: Grimsby shock Southampton

Watch the celebrations at full-time as League Two side Grimsby defeat Premier League side Southampton 2-0 to reach FA Cup last eight for the first time in 84 years.
Dreamland for Mariners
Southampton 1-2 Grimsby
Having beaten Plymouth Argyle, Cambridge United, Burton Albion and Luton Town in their previous rounds, Grimsby can now look forward to a first quarter-final since the 1938-39 season after a remarkable victory over the Premier League's bottom club.
The final whistle was met by a mix of jubilant cheers from the away end and loud boos from the home supporters, whose wretched season took another downturn against a side sitting 64 places below them in the league pyramid.
Grimsby stun Saints to reach FA Cup last eight
Southampton 1-2 Grimsby
League Two Grimsby Town reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 84 years as penalties either side of half-time stunned Premier League strugglers Southampton.
Gavan Holohan put the visitors ahead shortly before the interval after referee Thomas Bramall ruled Lyanco had blocked Josh Emmanuel's cross with his arm.
Southampton defender Duje Caleta-Car then caught Danilo Orsi with a flailing hand not long after the restart, allowing Holohan to convert his second spot-kick of the game.
Caleta-Car's close-range finish gave Saints hope and Theo Walcott had a late equaliser ruled out for offside as Grimsby held on to spark scenes of mass celebration among the 4,000 travelling Mariners fans, who can now look forward to a trip to Brighton in the last eight.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Grimsby Town stun Southampton! What a night! We'll go through what happened at St Mary's.
-
Tottenham trophy hunt ended by sharp Blades: Sheffield United beat Spurs. Should Harry Kane have started?
-
Wins for Man Utd and Burnley too.
-
Arsenal are flying after a huge win over Everton, Liverpool beat Wolves.
-
Much more...
StarCopyright: Star ExpressCopyright: Express Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Monumental night...
Southampton 1-2 Grimsby
Watch the celebrations at full-time as League Two side Grimsby defeat Premier League side Southampton 2-0 to reach FA Cup last eight for the first time in 84 years.
Dreamland for Mariners
Southampton 1-2 Grimsby
Having beaten Plymouth Argyle, Cambridge United, Burton Albion and Luton Town in their previous rounds, Grimsby can now look forward to a first quarter-final since the 1938-39 season after a remarkable victory over the Premier League's bottom club.
The final whistle was met by a mix of jubilant cheers from the away end and loud boos from the home supporters, whose wretched season took another downturn against a side sitting 64 places below them in the league pyramid.
Grimsby stun Saints to reach FA Cup last eight
Southampton 1-2 Grimsby
League Two Grimsby Town reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 84 years as penalties either side of half-time stunned Premier League strugglers Southampton.
Gavan Holohan put the visitors ahead shortly before the interval after referee Thomas Bramall ruled Lyanco had blocked Josh Emmanuel's cross with his arm.
Southampton defender Duje Caleta-Car then caught Danilo Orsi with a flailing hand not long after the restart, allowing Holohan to convert his second spot-kick of the game.
Caleta-Car's close-range finish gave Saints hope and Theo Walcott had a late equaliser ruled out for offside as Grimsby held on to spark scenes of mass celebration among the 4,000 travelling Mariners fans, who can now look forward to a trip to Brighton in the last eight.
Match report.
Morning agenda
Here's what we have coming up for you this morning
'Sak it to 'em'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Star
Man Utd, Liverpool and Grimsby all feature on the Star's back page, but the lead is on Arsenal, who have ramped the pressure up in the title race with a huge win over Everton.
'Al's star turn'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express says Alejandro Garnacho struck to keep Man Utd's hopes of a quadruple alive, securing FA Cup victory over West Ham.
Good morning
It was a night for FA Cup upsets...
Sheffield United and Grimsby Town both dumped Premier League opposition out of the competition to reach the quarter-finals.
They will be joined by Manchester United and Burnley... We'll look at all of the matches from last night.
There was also the small matter of two Premier League games as Arsenal thumped Everton and Liverpool edged past Wolves.
First, we'll take a very quick glance at the back pages and then I'll take you through the agenda.