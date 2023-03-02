Grimsby
Live

FA Cup and Premier League reaction: Grimsby shock Southampton

preview
3,087
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Monumental night...

    Southampton 1-2 Grimsby

    Watch the celebrations at full-time as League Two side Grimsby defeat Premier League side Southampton 2-0 to reach FA Cup last eight for the first time in 84 years.

    Video content

    Video caption: Grimsby shock The Saints with 'monumental' victory
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Dreamland for Mariners

    Southampton 1-2 Grimsby

    Video content

    Video caption: The story of the fish - how Grimsby beat Southampton

    Having beaten Plymouth Argyle, Cambridge United, Burton Albion and Luton Town in their previous rounds, Grimsby can now look forward to a first quarter-final since the 1938-39 season after a remarkable victory over the Premier League's bottom club.

    The final whistle was met by a mix of jubilant cheers from the away end and loud boos from the home supporters, whose wretched season took another downturn against a side sitting 64 places below them in the league pyramid.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Grimsby stun Saints to reach FA Cup last eight

    Southampton 1-2 Grimsby

    Video content

    Video caption: FA Cup 2023: Highlights - Southampton 1-2 Grimsby Town

    League Two Grimsby Town reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 84 years as penalties either side of half-time stunned Premier League strugglers Southampton.

    Gavan Holohan put the visitors ahead shortly before the interval after referee Thomas Bramall ruled Lyanco had blocked Josh Emmanuel's cross with his arm.

    Southampton defender Duje Caleta-Car then caught Danilo Orsi with a flailing hand not long after the restart, allowing Holohan to convert his second spot-kick of the game.

    Caleta-Car's close-range finish gave Saints hope and Theo Walcott had a late equaliser ruled out for offside as Grimsby held on to spark scenes of mass celebration among the 4,000 travelling Mariners fans, who can now look forward to a trip to Brighton in the last eight.

    Match report.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Morning agenda

    Here's what we have coming up for you this morning

    • Grimsby Town stun Southampton! What a night! We'll go through what happened at St Mary's.
    • Tottenham trophy hunt ended by sharp Blades: Sheffield United beat Spurs. Should Harry Kane have started?
    • Wins for Man Utd and Burnley too.
    • Arsenal are flying after a huge win over Everton, Liverpool beat Wolves.
    • Much more...
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Sak it to 'em'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Man Utd, Liverpool and Grimsby all feature on the Star's back page, but the lead is on Arsenal, who have ramped the pressure up in the title race with a huge win over Everton.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Al's star turn'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express says Alejandro Garnacho struck to keep Man Utd's hopes of a quadruple alive, securing FA Cup victory over West Ham.

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Good morning

    It was a night for FA Cup upsets...

    Sheffield United and Grimsby Town both dumped Premier League opposition out of the competition to reach the quarter-finals.

    They will be joined by Manchester United and Burnley... We'll look at all of the matches from last night.

    There was also the small matter of two Premier League games as Arsenal thumped Everton and Liverpool edged past Wolves.

    First, we'll take a very quick glance at the back pages and then I'll take you through the agenda.

    Anthony Driscoll-Glennon of Grimsby Town celebrates victory at full time holding Harry Haddock
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Anthony Driscoll-Glennon of Grimsby Town celebrates victory at full time holding Harry Haddock
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Willian Saliba celebrate the 4th Arsenal goal
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top