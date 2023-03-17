Listen: Non league commentaries

  1. Today's matches

    All matches kick off at 15:00 GMT unless stated otherwise

    National League

    Woking v Chesterfield - Radio Surrey & Radio Sheffield (12:30 GMT)

    Bromley V Wrexham - Radio Wales

    FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town - Radio Somerset

    Barnet v Notts County - Radio Nottingham

    Maidenhead United v Maidstone United - Radio Kent

    Southend United v Aldershot Town - Radio Surrey

    York City v Dorking Wanderers - Radio York & Radio Surrey

    Gateshead v Torquay United - Radio Devon

    Southend United v Aldershot Town - Radio Essex

    National League North

    Boston United v Bradford (Park Avenue) - Radio Lincolnshire

    Darlington v Hereford - Radio H&W

    Gloucester City v Kidderminster Harriers - Radio H&W

    King's Lynn Town v Spennymoor Town - Radio Norfolk

    National League South

    Havant & Waterlooville v Tonbridge Angels - Radio Solent

    Dover Athletic v Hampton & Richmond - Radio Kent

    Ebbsfleet United v Dulwich Hamlet - Radio Kent

