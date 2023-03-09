Europa League build-up & Premier League news conferences

We'll have all the latest updates across Europe on the BBC Sport website this evening.
Then we'll be back tomorrow for reaction to whatever this evening may bring.
Will United bounce back from defeat? Will the Gunners look to progress in Europe or focus on the Premier League? Can West Ham make it two consecutive European quarter-finals?
Thanks for sticking with us, until next time!
A fimiliar foe
Man Utd v Real Betis (20:00 GMT)
Manuel Pellegrini made no secret that he is a "Manchester City fan" in his press conference on Wednesday, chuckling to himself about Liverpool's 7-0 victory over Manchester United.
Pellegrini understands what that means for United, the question is whether his current side, Real Betis, will be able to capitalise on a potentially downtrodden United or if they will be on the receiving end of an angry Erik ten Hag side intent on bouncing back.
Arunit Chatterjee: Is there any French club left in any of the European competitions? Wonder why French teams have such a poor record in Europe historically!
It's an interesting point, this. No is the answer - no French teams are left in either the Champions or Europa League.
For all France's dominance on the world stage - winning the World Cup in 2018 and reaching last year's final - a French team have not won the Champions League/European Cup since 1993, when Marseille beat AC Milan.
Spain legend Cesc Fabregas speaking on Chris Kamara and Ben Shepherd's Proper Football podcast.
He discusses his love of Arsenal and the pull of Pep Guardiola in his move to Barcelona.
Poch struggled to finish first in a one team league. Spurs need someone with fresh ideas, not a serial loser like Pochettino. from Matt, Liverpool
Poch struggled to finish first in a one team league. Spurs need someone with fresh ideas, not a serial loser like Pochettino.
After last night's shambles, I can't see Spurs making the top four. They could even miss out on Europe entirely.
Major overhaul needed. from Mark, Swindon
Major overhaul needed. from Mark, Swindon
After last night's shambles, I can't see Spurs making the top four. They could even miss out on Europe entirely.
Major overhaul needed.
'I enjoy the challenge'
Leicester v Chelsea (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Leicester City
Rodgers on his own future at Leicester:
"You always fight to stay in the position and that's what I'll always do. I do my very best and I'm comfortable with what I've done, I work hard every day. The players, the staff we do everything we can.
"We've been together four memorable years and it's been a challenge in the last season but we've always been about togetherness on and off the pitch and with that we can produce great performances and result.
"I enjoy the challenge, it's been a difficult challenge this year but I accept it and it's a part of the job."
'The pressure is always there'
Leicester v Chelsea (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Leicester City
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers on Chelsea manager Graham Potter and being given time as a coach:
"It's part of the job but at this level the pressure is always there, I've always accepted that. you're not winning games, you're under pressure. When you are winning games people will try and build you up in a different way.
"It's a difficult challenge Graham [Potter] has currently of having so many players, 30-odd players, that's a real challenge to keep them all happy.
"They've got some wonderful players and he's an excellent coach. It's just time, the club has gone through a lot of change with ownership and personnel behind the scenes.
"The trouble with the top teams is that you might not get the time but I think he deserves it. The last couple of results steadies things and they'll want to progress in the Champions League. When you bring in so many players and so many structural changes it takes time to settle and stabilise and then I'm pretty sure he'll prove why they've brought him in."
Well, what a treat.
We've got some Brendan Rodgers to bring you. His Leicester side take on Chelsea on Saturday at the King Power Stadium in search of a first win in four games.
Scott: Still for Conte. Blame the players, and Levy. Injuries don't help either. Too soon for Poch return. But why and how did Son get 90 mins, why can't Danjuma who powered Villarreal to the CL semis last year get any minutes?
Mike Hughes: I don't understand why Spurs going out in the knockout stages is seen as a disaster? This team is lucky to get that far. Having a pretty stadium is really clouding reality.
As if there hasn't been enough for you to go at in this live page, have a listen to the latest football daily podcast here.
Mark Chapman presents reaction to Tottenham’s exit from the Champions League at the hands of Milan. He’s joined by Chris Sutton, Michael Brown and senior reporter Ian Dennis.
Toffees must 'normalise' idea that 'every game is big'
Everton v Brentford (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Everton
Is game against Brentford must win?
"My mentality has always been that every game is must-win. When that normality comes where it’s just engrained in you, that is a very useful tool to have. Every game, the feeling and the prep should be it is a big game and an important game.
"They are all big games. It’s normalising that. In my opinion, when we get that thought process, whatever the outside deems as big or small games, you are ready. That is what I am trying to encourage the players to think like.
Everton v Brentford (15:00 GMT)
Everton
Dyche on what he said to the players after they conceded a late goal against Nottingham Forest on Sunday:
"A lot of these players are wise player. A lot have been in the Premier League for a long time. They know the details, that’s the frustrating bit. A lot of the performance was correct. We want to make sure that we don’t give teams a chance to punish us with attacking play."
The 23-year-old has been on loan at Juventus for the past two seasons and the Serie A club have followed through on their obligation to buy the forward.
Sean Dyche has his say on recruitment at Everton:
"I’m learning about the past if you like and decisions, the rights, wrongs, ins and outs. Recruitment is difficult. Over the years we’ve seen clubs in general putting lots of money into the situation and doesn’t always work.
"Going forward open lines of communication with all the relevant people are needed and defining the best options we can get.
"Every situation has to be looked at. We are overloaded in certain areas. Of course striking options are plain to see, but it’s not just about that. It’s about forming a group that is stronger going forward. At the end of the day there is a very good group I believe and there are some very good footballers."
Calvert-Lewin remains a doubt
Everton v Brentford (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Everton
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Everton boss Sean Dyche on Dominic Calvert Lewin's fitness: "Dom’s around it again with us training but still making the decision on when he’s truly right to come back in.
"It’s early yet. He’s just got on the grass with us. He’s done a lot of rehab and the stats and facts and the way he’s feeling is good. Positive signs for sure."
Let's cross over to Merseyside next and Sean Dyche whose Everton side are looking for their first victory in three matches.
World Cup in winter 'should not be a viable option', says players' union
Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal 17:45 GMT
-
Manchester United v Real Betis 20:00 GMT
-
AEK Larnaca v West Ham 17:45 GMT
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
West Ham eye success in Europe
AEK Larnaca v West Ham (17:45 GMT)
West Ham are struggling in the league and facing a potential relegation battle but could give themselves a boost with victory in Europe this evening.
They made it to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League last year but David Moyes has made his feelings on the competition clear - he wants his side to do well in Europe.
"To try to win any trophy as a football manager, or a player - very few get that big opportunity to do so," he added.
"Jose Mourinho showed you how much it mattered to him and he is a serial winner. We wanted desperately to win the but we couldn't quite get past the semi-finals."
Will Jesus return for Gunners?
Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal (17:45 GMT)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to the return of Gabriel Jesus. Will we see him return to the fold this evening?
Plus, will Arteta be eying European success or is full focus on the Premier League?
What's coming up?
A reminder of what is coming up this evening:
Europa League:
Europa Conference League:
We'll have all the latest updates and action from those matches in this live page here.
And you can check all this evening's full fixtures across Europe here.
Arunit Chatterjee: Is there any French club left in any of the European competitions? Wonder why French teams have such a poor record in Europe historically!
It's an interesting point, this. No is the answer - no French teams are left in either the Champions or Europa League.
For all France's dominance on the world stage - winning the World Cup in 2018 and reaching last year's final - a French team have not won the Champions League/European Cup since 1993, when Marseille beat AC Milan.
Spain legend Cesc Fabregas speaking on Chris Kamara and Ben Shepherd's Proper Football podcast.
He discusses his love of Arsenal and the pull of Pep Guardiola in his move to Barcelona.
Well, what a treat.
We've got some Brendan Rodgers to bring you. His Leicester side take on Chelsea on Saturday at the King Power Stadium in search of a first win in four games.
Scott: Still for Conte. Blame the players, and Levy. Injuries don't help either. Too soon for Poch return. But why and how did Son get 90 mins, why can't Danjuma who powered Villarreal to the CL semis last year get any minutes?
Mike Hughes: I don't understand why Spurs going out in the knockout stages is seen as a disaster? This team is lucky to get that far. Having a pretty stadium is really clouding reality.
As if there hasn't been enough for you to go at in this live page, have a listen to the latest football daily podcast here.
Mark Chapman presents reaction to Tottenham’s exit from the Champions League at the hands of Milan. He’s joined by Chris Sutton, Michael Brown and senior reporter Ian Dennis.
Everton v Brentford (15:00 GMT)
Everton
Dyche on what he said to the players after they conceded a late goal against Nottingham Forest on Sunday:
"A lot of these players are wise player. A lot have been in the Premier League for a long time. They know the details, that’s the frustrating bit. A lot of the performance was correct. We want to make sure that we don’t give teams a chance to punish us with attacking play."
It was announced on Wednesday that Moises Keane will leave Everton on a permanent basis.
Let's cross over to Merseyside next and Sean Dyche whose Everton side are looking for their first victory in three matches.
World Cup in winter 'should not be a viable option', says players' union
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Holding another winter World Cup is unacceptable without major changes to how the tournament is arranged, world players' union Fifpro has said.
The union has published a report on how the Qatar World Cup, held in November and December, affected player workload.
Post-tournament recovery time was cut from 37 days to eight to reduce disruption to Europe's club calendar.
A winter World Cup "should not be a viable option for anybody", said Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann.
A future World Cup could be staged in December, as Saudi Arabia is considering a bid to be the 2030 host, while Portugal and Spain could also hold a winter tournament.
Leeds United
You can get the latest on Leeds' transfer links, loads of expert opinion and plenty of fan viewpoints on our dedicated Leeds page.
The page is right here
You can bookmark it and come back each day. Or if you are using the BBC Sport app, when you land on the page, hit the bell icon and you'll get Leeds notifications.