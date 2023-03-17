Watch: Arbroath v Morton in Scottish Championship

One's battling for their life at the bottom. One's dreaming of an unlikely Premiership promotion. In my book, that makes for a tasty Friday night treat. A year ago, it was roles reversed for these sides. Now, it's Arbroath threatened by relegation, and Morton sniffing around an ascent to the top-flight. All the action coming your way live on the BBC Scotland channel, and I've got the updates right here. Let's get stuck in, shall we?
Good evening
Arbroath v Morton (19:45)
