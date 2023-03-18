Celtic v Hibernian - listen to Sportsound commentary

Stuart Kettlewell has lost all five of his games against Rangers as a manager in
the Scottish Premiership, without his teams scoring a single goal.
All of those fixtures came with Ross County, three in joint-charge with Steven Ferguson in
2019-20 and two under his own steam in 2020-21.
'Rangers in great form'
Motherwell v Rangers (12:30)
Kenny Miller
Former Rangers striker on Sportsound
Strong team. There's a been a real consistency to Michael's selections. It's good to see Yilmaz back in. Midfield, they've got so many options. Rangers are in great form. This is a team that are high in confidence and they are flexible in different formations.
'Ridvan's Rangers career starts today' - Beale
Motherwell v Rangers (12:30)
Rangers boss Michael Beale tells BBC Sportsound: "I'm delighted Ridvan [Yilmaz] is going to get a chance to play. This is the start of his Rangers career, he's fit and raring to go.
"We want the full-backs to get high and wide if they can. We've picked a bold, attacking team to go and score goals.
"We want to keep our run going into the international break, it's important we finish this block of games off well. But it's not easy to go away from home.
"Motherwell have got nothing to lose. There's a real air of positivity around the club."
'We are capable of giving Rangers issues' - Kettlewell
Motherwell v Rangers (12:30)
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell tells BBC Sportsound: "What I've really enjoyed is seeing a team that's united. But we'll be stretched today.
"I want this to become a mentality game. It's all about your mentality to give yourself a foothold in the game.
"We know at some point Rangers have guys that can open us up, it's about how we respond. We have a group that can impose themselves and give Rangers issues."
Kettlewell also confirms striker Jon Obika's absence is due to injury.
Rangers going for 55 against 'Well
Motherwell v Rangers (12:30)
The sobering news for the hosts is that Rangers are unbeaten in 54 league meetings with Motherwell (D15 L39) since a 1-0 win on Boxing Day 2002, when a fresh-faced James McFadden scored the only goal.
Can Kettlewell keep unbeaten run going?
Motherwell v Rangers (12:30)
Motherwell are a team on the up, winning three of their four league games under Stuart Kettlewell and drawing the other.
That matches their points tally from the previous 18 league outings (W2 D4 L12).
Rangers fans voice frustration
Motherwell v Rangers (12:30)
Some Rangers fans have a message for those running things at Ibrox, with managing director Stewart Robertson and sporting director Ross Wilson the targets for their ire.
Raskin out as Yilmaz makes first start since October
Motherwell v Rangers (12:30)
It's two switches for Rangers boss Michael Beale after his team's comfortable Scottish Cup last-16 victory over Raith Rovers last Sunday.
Nicolas Raskin is out with a quad issue and is replaced in midfield by Ryan Jack.
The final change sees left-back Borna Barisic, who has travelled home to Croatia for the birth of his first child, drop out for Ridvan Yilmaz, who is making his first start since October.
Obika out for Well as Cornelius returns
Motherwell v Rangers (12:30)
Stuart Kettlewell makes one change to the Motherwell side that claimed a 2-0 win at Ross County a fortnight ago.
Striker Jon Obika drops out altogether and is replaced by midfielder Dean Cornelius.
But Kettlewell is boosted by the returns of Mikael Mandron and Shane Blaney, who both feature in a matchday squad for the first time in almost two months.
LINE-UPS at Fir Park
Motherwell v Rangers (12:30)
Motherwell: Kelly, Johnston, McGinn, Butcher, Casey, Furlong, Slattery, Goss, Cornelius, Spittal, Van Veen.
Substitutes: Oxborough, O'Donnell, Lamie, Mugabi, McKinstry, Blaney, Mandron, Tierney, Miller.
Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz, Jack, Lundstram, Cantwell, Sakala, Colak, Kent.
Substitutes: McLaughlin, Hagi, Souttar, Kamara, Morelos, Wright, Arfield, Tillman, Devine.
First stop, Fir Park...
Welcome to our Scottish Premiership coverage. It's not often all 12 teams are involved on a Saturday, with five of those coming along at three o'clock.
To kick things off at lunchtime, we have Motherwell at home to Rangers.
The visitors haven't lost a league game since early November and Celtic's only defeat came in mid-September, leading to much chatter on the gap between the big two and rest growing ever bigger.
Will the Old Firm continue to trample over the rest? Let's crack on with the build for the early kick-off..