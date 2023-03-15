Champions League reaction after Haaland scores five in Man City rout

Rose may argue City should not have been awarded the penalty that gave Haaland the chance to open the scoring.
True, Benjamin Henrichs was very close to Rodri - but once VAR intervened it was also obvious the defender had his arms out when the City man headed the ball against his hand.
Haaland kept his cool, buried the penalty and, as the visiting bench were still grumbling at the unfairness of it all, made it 2-0 when he reacted quickest after De Bruyne's thunderous shot came back off the crossbar and headed into an empty net.
And when Amadou Haidara's clearance off the line, after Blaswich had turned away Ruben Dias' header, bounced straight into the advancing Haaland to give him his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time, Leipzig might have been tempted to concede.
But there was more punishment to come for the hapless visitors.
Gundogan's well-taken strike was followed by Haaland's fourth, which came when Blaswich saved a Manuel Akanji effort and again it fell just right for the Norwegian.
When he turned home a fifth for the first time in his career, Haaland had effectively scored five times in 35 minutes.
Hs dad Alfie, watching from an executive box high in the stadium, was on his feet leading the applause.
Probably wisely, Guardiola decided there was not much point in Haaland staying on the pitch. He left to a standing ovation from a crowd both appreciative and incredulous at what they had just seen.
City eased off with the job emphatically done before De Bruyne scored with virtually the last kick as Leipzig were condemned to their heaviest European defeat.
Haaland haunts former boss Rose
Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig (8-1 agg)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the Etihad Stadium
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Leipzig coach Marco Rose was Haaland's boss at Dortmund last season. Little wonder he reacted with incredulity on the eve of the game when it was pointed out to him that some feel City are a lesser team with the Norwegian in it.
"It could get really, really, really good for him with Pep and Man City," was Rose's response.
He would have preferred his words not to be proved quite so perceptive, quite so soon.
Leipzig were given a very early warning about the difficulties that lay ahead when Nathan Ake dropped a long pass over their defence and in the space of half a dozen strides Haaland had sprinted clear of their defence and bore down on goal.
Goalkeeper Janis Blaswich managed to deny Haaland the opener - but it was to be his last success of the night in that personal duel.
Five-star Haaland inspires City past Leipzig
Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig (8-1 agg)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Erling Haaland rewrote the record books by scoring an incredible five times as Manchester City swept RB Leipzig aside to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.
Haaland becomes the fastest and youngest player to reach 30 goals in Europe's elite club competition.
He is also the youngest player to score five times in a single Champions League game, joining Argentina great Lionel Messi and Brazil forward Luiz Adriano as the only players to do so.
The 22-year-old is now on 39 goals for the season in all competitions, the first City player to reach that figure in a single campaign. His five hat-tricks are three more than any other player in the big five leagues.
Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig (8-1 agg): Erling Haaland just keeps going with a stunning five-goal haul at the Etihad. We'll have all the bases covered. Inter Milan are aso through, beating Porto...
Build-up to Wednesday's games as Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have a 1% chance of a turnaround against Real Madrid.
Premier League build-up: Two games later, with the relegation battle in sharp focus.
A rundown at Fifa's new look World Cup.
Much more gossip and debate.
'Norse Code'
Wednesday's back pages
The I
And finally... more reference to City's Champions League ambitions as the i writes that Haaland's performance 'signals City's intent'.
The iCopyright: The i
'Haal of fame'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star writes about Haaland 'shattered records' with his incredible performance.
StarCopyright: Star
'Gimme 5'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror says that Haaland made it look easy on an astonishing night at the Etihad Stadium.
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
'Haaland hits five as City stake claim'
Wednesday's back pages
The Times
In the Times, Haaland is front as centre as it writes that City have 'staked a claim' to be European champions this season.
TimesCopyright: Times
It was Haaland's night...
We are running out of superlatives to describe Erling Haaland...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
He just keeps on scoring goals and breaking more records... Who knows where he could end up?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
His five goals on Tuesday night inspired Man City to a thumping 7-0 win over RB Leipzig (8-1 on aggregate) as they laid down a marker to Champions League rivals...
gCopyright: g
At this stage they look the team to beat looking to Friday's quarter-final draw. Welcome to your Wednesday BBC Sport live page; we'll look into this game, Haaland's latest amazing performance and much more throughout the day.
The papers are all about one man, so lets check in with them before the agenda.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig (8-1 agg): Erling Haaland just keeps going with a stunning five-goal haul at the Etihad. We'll have all the bases covered. Inter Milan are aso through, beating Porto...
-
Build-up to Wednesday's games as Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have a 1% chance of a turnaround against Real Madrid.
-
Premier League build-up: Two games later, with the relegation battle in sharp focus.
-
A rundown at Fifa's new look World Cup.
-
Much more gossip and debate.
The iCopyright: The i StarCopyright: Star MirrorCopyright: Mirror TimesCopyright: Times Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images gCopyright: g Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Haaland offers up finishing masterclass
Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig (8-1 agg)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the Etihad Stadium
Rose may argue City should not have been awarded the penalty that gave Haaland the chance to open the scoring.
True, Benjamin Henrichs was very close to Rodri - but once VAR intervened it was also obvious the defender had his arms out when the City man headed the ball against his hand.
Haaland kept his cool, buried the penalty and, as the visiting bench were still grumbling at the unfairness of it all, made it 2-0 when he reacted quickest after De Bruyne's thunderous shot came back off the crossbar and headed into an empty net.
And when Amadou Haidara's clearance off the line, after Blaswich had turned away Ruben Dias' header, bounced straight into the advancing Haaland to give him his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time, Leipzig might have been tempted to concede.
But there was more punishment to come for the hapless visitors.
Gundogan's well-taken strike was followed by Haaland's fourth, which came when Blaswich saved a Manuel Akanji effort and again it fell just right for the Norwegian.
When he turned home a fifth for the first time in his career, Haaland had effectively scored five times in 35 minutes.
Hs dad Alfie, watching from an executive box high in the stadium, was on his feet leading the applause.
Probably wisely, Guardiola decided there was not much point in Haaland staying on the pitch. He left to a standing ovation from a crowd both appreciative and incredulous at what they had just seen.
City eased off with the job emphatically done before De Bruyne scored with virtually the last kick as Leipzig were condemned to their heaviest European defeat.
Haaland haunts former boss Rose
Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig (8-1 agg)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the Etihad Stadium
Leipzig coach Marco Rose was Haaland's boss at Dortmund last season. Little wonder he reacted with incredulity on the eve of the game when it was pointed out to him that some feel City are a lesser team with the Norwegian in it.
"It could get really, really, really good for him with Pep and Man City," was Rose's response.
He would have preferred his words not to be proved quite so perceptive, quite so soon.
Leipzig were given a very early warning about the difficulties that lay ahead when Nathan Ake dropped a long pass over their defence and in the space of half a dozen strides Haaland had sprinted clear of their defence and bore down on goal.
Goalkeeper Janis Blaswich managed to deny Haaland the opener - but it was to be his last success of the night in that personal duel.
Five-star Haaland inspires City past Leipzig
Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig (8-1 agg)
Erling Haaland rewrote the record books by scoring an incredible five times as Manchester City swept RB Leipzig aside to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.
Haaland becomes the fastest and youngest player to reach 30 goals in Europe's elite club competition.
He is also the youngest player to score five times in a single Champions League game, joining Argentina great Lionel Messi and Brazil forward Luiz Adriano as the only players to do so.
The 22-year-old is now on 39 goals for the season in all competitions, the first City player to reach that figure in a single campaign. His five hat-tricks are three more than any other player in the big five leagues.
Match report.
Your Wednesday agenda
Here's what we have for you today...
'Norse Code'
Wednesday's back pages
The I
And finally... more reference to City's Champions League ambitions as the i writes that Haaland's performance 'signals City's intent'.
'Haal of fame'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star writes about Haaland 'shattered records' with his incredible performance.
'Gimme 5'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror says that Haaland made it look easy on an astonishing night at the Etihad Stadium.
'Haaland hits five as City stake claim'
Wednesday's back pages
The Times
In the Times, Haaland is front as centre as it writes that City have 'staked a claim' to be European champions this season.
It was Haaland's night...
We are running out of superlatives to describe Erling Haaland...
He just keeps on scoring goals and breaking more records... Who knows where he could end up?
His five goals on Tuesday night inspired Man City to a thumping 7-0 win over RB Leipzig (8-1 on aggregate) as they laid down a marker to Champions League rivals...
At this stage they look the team to beat looking to Friday's quarter-final draw. Welcome to your Wednesday BBC Sport live page; we'll look into this game, Haaland's latest amazing performance and much more throughout the day.
The papers are all about one man, so lets check in with them before the agenda.