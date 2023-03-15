Live

Champions League reaction after Haaland scores five in Man City rout

preview
Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Haaland offers up finishing masterclass

    Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig (8-1 agg)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport at the Etihad Stadium

    Erling Haaland
    Rose may argue City should not have been awarded the penalty that gave Haaland the chance to open the scoring.

    True, Benjamin Henrichs was very close to Rodri - but once VAR intervened it was also obvious the defender had his arms out when the City man headed the ball against his hand.

    Haaland kept his cool, buried the penalty and, as the visiting bench were still grumbling at the unfairness of it all, made it 2-0 when he reacted quickest after De Bruyne's thunderous shot came back off the crossbar and headed into an empty net.

    And when Amadou Haidara's clearance off the line, after Blaswich had turned away Ruben Dias' header, bounced straight into the advancing Haaland to give him his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time, Leipzig might have been tempted to concede.

    But there was more punishment to come for the hapless visitors.

    Gundogan's well-taken strike was followed by Haaland's fourth, which came when Blaswich saved a Manuel Akanji effort and again it fell just right for the Norwegian.

    When he turned home a fifth for the first time in his career, Haaland had effectively scored five times in 35 minutes.

    Hs dad Alfie, watching from an executive box high in the stadium, was on his feet leading the applause.

    Probably wisely, Guardiola decided there was not much point in Haaland staying on the pitch. He left to a standing ovation from a crowd both appreciative and incredulous at what they had just seen.

    City eased off with the job emphatically done before De Bruyne scored with virtually the last kick as Leipzig were condemned to their heaviest European defeat.

  2. Haaland haunts former boss Rose

    Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig (8-1 agg)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport at the Etihad Stadium

    Erling Haaland
    Leipzig coach Marco Rose was Haaland's boss at Dortmund last season. Little wonder he reacted with incredulity on the eve of the game when it was pointed out to him that some feel City are a lesser team with the Norwegian in it.

    "It could get really, really, really good for him with Pep and Man City," was Rose's response.

    He would have preferred his words not to be proved quite so perceptive, quite so soon.

    Leipzig were given a very early warning about the difficulties that lay ahead when Nathan Ake dropped a long pass over their defence and in the space of half a dozen strides Haaland had sprinted clear of their defence and bore down on goal.

    Goalkeeper Janis Blaswich managed to deny Haaland the opener - but it was to be his last success of the night in that personal duel.

  3. Five-star Haaland inspires City past Leipzig

    Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig (8-1 agg)

    Erling Haaland with the match ball
    Erling Haaland rewrote the record books by scoring an incredible five times as Manchester City swept RB Leipzig aside to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

    Haaland becomes the fastest and youngest player to reach 30 goals in Europe's elite club competition.

    He is also the youngest player to score five times in a single Champions League game, joining Argentina great Lionel Messi and Brazil forward Luiz Adriano as the only players to do so.

    The 22-year-old is now on 39 goals for the season in all competitions, the first City player to reach that figure in a single campaign. His five hat-tricks are three more than any other player in the big five leagues.

    Match report.

  4. Your Wednesday agenda

    Here's what we have for you today...

    • Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig (8-1 agg): Erling Haaland just keeps going with a stunning five-goal haul at the Etihad. We'll have all the bases covered. Inter Milan are aso through, beating Porto...
    • Build-up to Wednesday's games as Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have a 1% chance of a turnaround against Real Madrid.
    • Premier League build-up: Two games later, with the relegation battle in sharp focus.
    • A rundown at Fifa's new look World Cup.
    • Much more gossip and debate.
  5. 'Norse Code'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The I

    And finally... more reference to City's Champions League ambitions as the i writes that Haaland's performance 'signals City's intent'.

    The i
  6. 'Haal of fame'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star writes about Haaland 'shattered records' with his incredible performance.

    Star
  7. 'Gimme 5'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror says that Haaland made it look easy on an astonishing night at the Etihad Stadium.

    Mirror
  8. 'Haaland hits five as City stake claim'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

    In the Times, Haaland is front as centre as it writes that City have 'staked a claim' to be European champions this season.

    Times back page
  9. It was Haaland's night...

    We are running out of superlatives to describe Erling Haaland...

    Man City's Erling Haaland scores a penalty against RB Leipzig
    He just keeps on scoring goals and breaking more records... Who knows where he could end up?

    Man City's Erling Haaland celebrates
    His five goals on Tuesday night inspired Man City to a thumping 7-0 win over RB Leipzig (8-1 on aggregate) as they laid down a marker to Champions League rivals...

    Man City's Erling Haaland scores against RB Leipzig
    At this stage they look the team to beat looking to Friday's quarter-final draw. Welcome to your Wednesday BBC Sport live page; we'll look into this game, Haaland's latest amazing performance and much more throughout the day.

    The papers are all about one man, so lets check in with them before the agenda.

    Man City's Erling Haaland celebrates
