Aberdeen v Hearts - listen to Sportsound commentary

Rangers boss Michael Beale tells BBC Sportsound: "I'm delighted Ridvan [Yilmaz] is going to get a chance to play. This is the start of his Rangers career, he's fit and raring to go.

"We want the full-backs to get high and wide if they can. We've picked a bold, attacking team to go and score goals.

"We want to keep our run going into the international break, it's important we finish this block of games off well. But it's not easy to go away from home.

"Motherwell have got nothing to lose. There's a real air of positivity around the club."