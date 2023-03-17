European reaction and draws, plus Premier League build-up

A tough night for Arsenal.

The Gunners were knocked out of the Europa League by Sporting Lisbon, losing 5-3 on penalties after drawing 3-3 across two legs.

We'll go through everything and what it means for their season as they chase the Premier League title.

There is much better news from Manchester United and West Ham, who will be in the draws for the Europa League and Conference League quarter-finals and semi-finals later.

They take place at 12:00 GMT and 13:00 GMT, after the Champions League equivalent at 11:00 GMT. There is plenty of Premier League build-up to come, too. Busy day ahead!

We'll check in with the papers before an itemised agenda, as always.

