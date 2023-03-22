Live

Conte latest and build-up to Euro 2024 qualifiers

preview
2,200
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Sheikh up'

    The Daily Express

    The Express says that a Qatari bid of £5.5bn could be enough to see off Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the race to buy Manchester United from the Glazers.

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'VAR killjoys'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail runs with the story that players are being told to celebrate less in case VAR intervenes to rule out their goals.

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Golden Gate'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    In the Star, England man Jack Grealish is backing Gareth Southgate to 'bridge the gap to glory' despite missing out on a trophy at three major tournaments.

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Good morning

    Antonio Conte is in focus again today.

    The fallout from his rant against his Tottenham players after their draw with Southampton continues, as does the speculation over his future. We'll take you through the latest.

    We'll also be building up to this week's Euro 2024 qualifiers for the home nations - including England's trip to Italy on Thursday.

    We've got Women's Champions League news with Arsenal beaten on Tuesday and Chelsea playing this evening, plus more reaction to Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace return.

    We'll check in with the papers and then I'll bring you the agenda.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top