Watch: England v Croatia U21s - plus score & commentary

Chelsea youngster Noni Madueke scored once and assisted twice as England Under-21s beat France in a friendly.
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe scored his first goal of an injury-hit season to open the scoring.
Madueke scored before setting up Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey to extend England's lead.
It had been a tough first half but second-half changes altered England's fortunes.
France came the closest before the break as Kouadio Kone forced Bolton Wanderers' James Trafford, on loan from Manchester City, into an excellent save to tip his effort from distance over the crossbar.
England were much-improved after Lee Carsley's second-half substitutions and Smith Rowe broke the deadlock as his diving header turned Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White's cross past the France goalkeeper.
Madueke extended their advantage as he turned home a Jones cut-back at the back post.
Jones scored a minute later when he backheeled a Madueke cross home from close range.
Madueke assisted once more, threading through Ramsey who drove an effort through the legs of Lucas Chevalier.
Curtis Jones flick helps England to win
FT: England U21 4-0 France U21
Liverpool's Curtis Jones scores with a flick to help England Under-21s to a 4-0 friendly win over France at Leicester's King Power Stadium.
Meet the squad
England
England play two friendlies in four days as they prepare for this summer’s U21 European Championship across June and July in Romania and Georgia.
Lee Carsley's side travel to Craven Cottage, having already beaten France 4-0 at Leicester's King Power Stadium on Saturday.
The 26-man squad includes a first international call-up for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, with Manchester City's Rico Lewis also coming in from the U19s after impressing in the first team at the Premier League side and Jarrad Branthwaite moves up from the U20s.
The Young Lions face an intriguing group at this year's tournament as they play holders Germany, as well as Czech Republic and Israel.
19:30-21:50 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app
You can also catch up on BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days after the event.
How to get into football
BBC Sport
Beyond the affiliated clubs there'll be teams and leagues local to you, who welcome all kinds of characters to play and enjoy a game of football. Yes, there's a competitive element to it, but the common theme will be having fun. Playing football doesn't just mean playing 11-a-side, there's plenty of other forms of the game:
Five-a-side football is played on a smaller pitch, with more touches of the ball - and there are facilities all over the country.
Futsal is similar to five-a-side, but played indoor with a smaller, heavier ball. It places greater emphasis on individual skill and ball control.
Struggle to get the joints moving? Walking Football could be the answer. Check it out here.
If you're more interested in stepovers than Sunday league, then freestyle could be for you. The video above will show you what's possible at the very top, but to get started here.
Five-a-side football is played on a smaller pitch, with more touches of the ball - and there are facilities all over the country.
Futsal is similar to five-a-side, but played indoor with a smaller, heavier ball. It places greater emphasis on individual skill and ball control.
Struggle to get the joints moving? Walking Football could be the answer. Check it out here.
If you're more interested in stepovers than Sunday league, then freestyle could be for you. The video above will show you what's possible at the very top, but to get started here.
