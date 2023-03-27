SWPL: Rangers v Celtic - text updates

The last time these sides met, Celtic ran out comfortable 3-0 winners as a Caitlyn Hayes double and a scuffed Amy Gallagher finish secured the three points.

Fran Alonso will want a repeat performance and result, but he knows it won't be easy, having had three years experience of this famous old fixture.

For Rangers, Malky Thomson will have his side fully fired up tonight, knowing that they can leapfrog Celtic into second place in the league with a win.