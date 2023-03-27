SWPL: Rangers v Celtic - text updates

The last time these sides met, Celtic ran out comfortable 3-0 winners as a Caitlyn Hayes double and a scuffed Amy Gallagher finish secured the three points. Fran Alonso will want a repeat performance and result, but he knows it won't be easy, having had three years experience of this famous old fixture. For Rangers, Malky Thomson will have his side fully fired up tonight, knowing that they can leapfrog Celtic into second place in the league with a win.
Live Reporting
George O'Neill
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SNSCopyright: SNS
Bragging rights
Rangers v Celtic (19:30)
The last time these sides met, Celtic ran out comfortable 3-0 winners as a Caitlyn Hayes double and a scuffed Amy Gallagher finish secured the three points.
Fran Alonso will want a repeat performance and result, but he knows it won't be easy, having had three years experience of this famous old fixture.
For Rangers, Malky Thomson will have his side fully fired up tonight, knowing that they can leapfrog Celtic into second place in the league with a win.
LINE-UPS from Broadwood
Rangers v Celtic (19:30)
Rangers: Fife, Nolf, Martinez, Hill, McLauchlan, Middag, Cornet, Kerr, Watson, Hay, Howat.
Substitutes: Esson, Davison, Docherty, MacLean, McLeary, McCoy, Danielsson, Bell, Berry.
Celtic: Tajonar, Kerner, Hayes, Clark, O'Riordan, Otto, Jacynta, Chance, Menglu, Gallagher, Flint.
Substitutes: Logan, Ross, Craig, Shen, Fergusson, Lofferski, Bowie, Goldie, Barclay.
Evening all
Rangers v Celtic (19:30)
Let's start the week properly, shall we?
It's Rangers v Celtic bathed in glorious Glasgow sunshine, with both teams still very much in the running for the SWPL title.
I'll be with you for the duration with live text updates - it should be a belter...