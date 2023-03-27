Conte leaves Tottenham & Euro qualifying reaction

Antonio Conte's departure as Tottenham Hotspur manager was a mere formality from the moment he concluded his incendiary unmasking of his squad's frailties and the culture of failure at the club.
The Italian could not be bolstered by the protection of results or performances as a shield from an outburst that was always going to receive an ice-cold welcome from chairman Daniel Levy after Spurs cast aside a 3-1 lead to draw at Southampton.
The 53-year-old Conte's words were heavily laced with self-preservation, both for his previously stellar reputation and for the deadly dull fare served up under his stewardship.
For too long he has carried the appearance of someone feeling he was doing Spurs a large favour by managing them.
The monologue was mischievously described by one observer in the room at St Mary's Stadium, following that late Spurs collapse, as a "come and sack me plea".
It put Levy right in the frontline for criticism from fans - and that invariably only ends one way.
And so it proved as Conte took his leave from the north London club by "mutual consent" late on Sunday evening.
We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.
Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach.
Daniel Levy, Chairman: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”
Conte leaves Spurs by mutual consent
Manager Antonio Conte has left Tottenham Hotspur by mutual consent after 16 months in charge.
The Daily Mail leads on quotes by England boss Gareth Southgate, who says he will not accept any complacency from his Three Lions side after wins over Italy and Ukraine sent them three points clear at the top of Group C.
'Buk's Fizz'
The back pages
The Daily Star
The Daily Star's headline follows a similar theme to the Express as England made the perfect start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.
'Bang for our Buk'
The back pages
The Daily Express
Ah, the late night breaking story - the bane of a news editor's life.
News of Antonio Conte's dismissal arrived after most of the back pages went to press so England's win over Ukraine dominates, with Bukayo Saka's brilliant strike inspiring this pun on the back page of the Daily Express.
Good morning
Many of you will have gone to bed last night with Antonio Conte in charge at Tottenham. Waking up this morning, he is no longer.
We were preparing to tell you all about England's comfortable win over Ukraine at Wembley, and then that news dropped at 22:20 BST.
So, it is full steam ahead on Conte reaction first thing, before we look at England, the WSL and much more.
-
Conte departs Spurs: The fall out, was it inevitable? Right decision? Who next?
-
England beat Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualification looking un safe hands after successive wins.
-
WSL round-up: Man City get huge win over Chelsea.
-
Gossip, debate and much more.
Your Monday agenda
We’ve done plenty of these and they can change pretty quickly, but here is the current running order
