The last fixture of the Scottish Premiership weekend is upon us. Celtic have the chance to re-establish their nine point lead at the top as they visit Ross County before hosting nearest rivals Rangers next weekend. You couldn't really call it a cat and mouse contest, given the domineering form of both Glasgow giants since the winter break. It's more two fat cats gorging on all the other mice...
Live Reporting
Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Celtic out to restore comfortable cushion at the top
Ross County v Celtic (12:00)
The last fixture of the Scottish Premiership weekend is upon us.
Celtic have the chance to re-establish their nine point lead at the top as they visit Ross County before hosting nearest rivals Rangers next weekend.
You couldn't really call it a cat and mouse contest, given the domineering form of both Glasgow giants since the winter break. It's more two fat cats gorging on all the other mice...