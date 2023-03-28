Latest football news: Spurs manager search & Euro 2024 build-up

Morning all! We're back again to bring you all the latest football news and transfer gossip, plus as always we want to hear from you - so do keep an eye out for how you can get involved this morning. Let's get started.
Live Reporting
Harry Poole and Craig Nelson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Post update
Morning all!
We're back again to bring you all the latest football news and transfer gossip, plus as always we want to hear from you - so do keep an eye out for how you can get involved this morning.
Let's get started.