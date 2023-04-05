Women's Finalissima: England win on penalties to lift trophy - reaction

Right, that's all from us as England add another trophy to the cabinet.
They continue their World Cup preparations with a game against Australia on Tuesday, which should provide another different kind of test as they aim to make sure they are prepared for all types of opponents in their quest to become world champions.
Until next time, goodbye.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
'Why can't you enjoy the journey?'
England win the Finalissima
England
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
England captain Leah Williamson speaking to ITV:
"I was reminded by someone close to me to enjoy the moments. Why can't you enjoy it along the way?
We work hard, we don't shy away, we give everything for England in this pursuit of this greater goal.
The more we remember and feel in moments like this, that is what gives you the fire in your belly going into the summer.
On aiming to win the World Cup: " Everyone has their eyes on it. Today was a little stop [on the way], in terms of what our [immediate] focus is on.
But every time you win, it makes you want to win more."
'We found another way to win'
England win the Finalissima
England
reuCopyright: reu
England captain Leah Williamson speaking to ITV:
"Equalisers like that make you think 'Oh if I had just done this or that [it wouldn't have gone in].
But we didn't neccesarily not deserve to concede, Brazil were a lot better than we were in the second half.
So maybe we got what we deserved and had to then finish the game off in a different way. But it is probably good to expose yourself to all these challenges.
On how tough Brazil were in the second half: "I know a few of the girls have said it, we didn't come out in the way we should have [after half time]. We were rocky, complacent, not good on the ball.
But a team like Brazil will take advantage of that. We did well not to concede earlier on. And then once we sorted ourselves out we dealt better with the counter attacks.
But a team like Brazil, if you give them an inch they will take it."
Post update
England win the Finalissima
England
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
England captain Leah Williamson speaking to ITV:
"Second half we weren't best pleased with our performance, but to win a penalty shootout at Wembley, it's not too bad is it? And taking a trophy home, is very good.
I think it might be time to get a trophy cabinet!
On the penalty shootout: "To be fair, when we looked at the list [of takers], we thought 'Those players are incredible for us". Mary, we know how good she is in goal. So actually I wasn't worried at all.
We had a little conversation about it [the order of takers], but just to make sure everybody was good. I don't think anyone in this team would shy away. Everybody is reay to step up and take responsibility, and the execution was perfect. "
Mary Earps speaking to ITV on winning a penalty shootout:
“I’m just relieved. That just sums up goalkeeping in five minutes. Disappointed
with the goal, I would have preferred the clean sheet, I really wanted to make
it up to the girls. We won and that’s the main thing.”
On the challenges Brazil posed: “It was hard. They
are very technical footballers. I was disappointed I didn’t save the first one.
It’s good practise for the World Cup in the summer.”
On the performance: "We played really well first half
but we made it really difficult for ourselves in the second half. We didn’t keep
the ball well, they changed tactically and really got in the game. Plenty to
improve on.
On her own journey: "It’s a bit mental. I just pinch myself.
I feel so lucky to do what I love, I wouldn’t change it for the world, even
when you have wobbles like tonight.
"It’s just mad, considering where I have been.
I am so pleased to be at this point, I love playing for my country."
On inspiring young goalkeepers: "I’m here to inspire
as many as possible and make goalkeeping as attractive as possible.
"It is a great position."
Was so pleased to see them get through a penalty shoot out. Perfect practise for a World Cup. These ladies always find a way to win and they are just a joy to watch. When Kelly stepped up.. there was only going to be one outcome. I'm seeing them in Brentford on Tuesday and really looking forward to it!
Was so pleased to see them get through a penalty shoot out. Perfect practise for a World Cup. These ladies always find a way to win and they are just a joy to watch. When Kelly stepped up.. there was only going to be one outcome. I'm seeing them in Brentford on Tuesday and really looking forward to it!
'Lots of learning'
England win the Finalissima
EPACopyright: EPA
Sarina Wiegman on ITV on winning the Finalissima: “An incredible
atmosphere again. That will never be normal for me. I think it was a great
game, two different phases, first half and second half.
“Great learning. Lots of learning from us in preparation for
the World Cup.
“The learning thing is nice but we really wanted to win this
want too.”
On practising penalties: "This week we didn’t have the
opportunity a lot. We practiced yesterday and before the Euros we practiced a
lot. We just repeated it yesterday in case. We knew what to do and we did good."
On adjusting to Brazil’s tactics: "Brazil played two different
formations. In the first half we played very well. I think we should have
scored a couple of more goals.
"Then Brazil switched to 4-4-2 because that’s what they’re
used to. They pressed a lot higher and we had a lot of problems to get out of
their press. That was a struggle.
"It’s good for us."
On going 30 matches unbeaten: “I feel privileged. I’m
very happy working here. Such an incredible group. The team is so committed,
they want to learn every day.
On whether she is happy where the team are ahead of the
World Cup: "I'm happy. I think the first half was
really good but we were challenged a lot in possession in the second half. I am
happy, it is good that we have this
information. We will take it from here,
we have a game on Tuesday and then we will be ready."
'A good challenge'
England win the Finalissima
Karen Carney
Former England midfielder on ITV
It was a good challenge tactically for England tonight.
I don’t
think we have had that since Spain in the Euros.
Post update
England win the Finalissima
Anna Thompson
BBC Sport at Wembley
The presentation stage has already been packed away and the clean-up of the ticker tape covering the pitch is under way too.
The England players milled around for a good while and had photos taken with the trophy before disappearing down the tunnel for media duties.
Mary Earps was the last England player off the pitch.
They have their eyes on a bigger prize this summer of course, but this England team just love winning and celebrating with the fans.
A nice habit to have
England win the Finalissima
England are getting really good at this trophy lift lark.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
England win the Finalissima
Karen Bardsley
Former England and Manchester City goalkeeper on BBC Radio 5 Live
It's huge testament to Mary Earps' personality and character.
She would have obviously been massively disappointed with that mistake [for the Brazil equaliser].
And to be able to put it right and take control [in the shootout], says a lot about her and her preparation.
You can tell the team has a lot of faith in her.
Post update
England win the Finalissima
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What a performance.
Post update
England win the Finalissima
Izzy Christiansen
Everton and England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
I did think, 'Can Mary Earps recover from that mistake and perform in a penalty shootout?'
Absolutely. Another box ticked.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
England win the Finalissima
No-one is in a rush to leave Wembley. The supporters applaud the England players as they walk around the pitch showing off their latest bit of silverware.
I feel like the crowd are also enjoying the Wembley playlist too, getting them right in the Bank Holiday weekend mood.
'If Brazil were more ruthless they would have won'
England win the Finalissima
Ian Wright
Former England striker on ITV
We know how good we are. We’ve seen how good we can be.
You start putting that pressure on and we don’t cope with it
very well. That’s something we need to learn from.
If Brazil were more ruthless they would have beat us.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'England exposed defensively'
England win the Finalissima
Emma Hayes
Chelsea Women manager on ITV
Tonight tested England, more so than any game since the Euros.
They've come through it in flying colours, particularly in the penalty shootout.
It's the perfect time for them to be exposed defensively and I think they are going to have to work on that.
Well done ladies, exactly what we asked for. Now, bring on Australia and New Zealand!!
Well done ladies, exactly what we asked for. Now, bring on Australia and New Zealand!!
Post update
England win the Finalissima
Izzy Christiansen
Everton and England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
The majority of this stadium are still here waiting to see England lift this trophy, because they absolutely love the Lionesses.
Winning and lifting trophies is starting to become a habit.
Post update
England win the Finalissima
Medals received, it is onto the podium to lift another trophy at Wembley.
Leah Williamson and Mary Earps are the two to hold it in the air as fireworks blast around them, prompting a huge roar from the England fans.
Post update
England beat Brazil on penalties - report
Almost time for us to wrap things up here but before we go, here's Emma Sanders' report from Wembley.
'I have to pinch myself'
England win the Finalissima
Mary Earps speaking to ITV on winning a penalty shootout: “I’m just relieved. That just sums up goalkeeping in five minutes. Disappointed with the goal, I would have preferred the clean sheet, I really wanted to make it up to the girls. We won and that’s the main thing.”
On the challenges Brazil posed: “It was hard. They are very technical footballers. I was disappointed I didn’t save the first one. It’s good practise for the World Cup in the summer.”
On the performance: "We played really well first half but we made it really difficult for ourselves in the second half. We didn’t keep the ball well, they changed tactically and really got in the game. Plenty to improve on.
On her own journey: "It’s a bit mental. I just pinch myself. I feel so lucky to do what I love, I wouldn’t change it for the world, even when you have wobbles like tonight.
"It’s just mad, considering where I have been. I am so pleased to be at this point, I love playing for my country."
On inspiring young goalkeepers: "I’m here to inspire as many as possible and make goalkeeping as attractive as possible.
"It is a great position."
Cracking atmosphere.