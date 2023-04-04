Live

Premier League reaction - Everton earn draw with Spurs

  1. 'What a slap in the face for Spurs'

    Everton 1-1 Tottenham

    The Times

    New manager for Spurs (kind of), same old story.

    Their opponents get reduced to 10 men, they take the lead, but poor game management saw them let another two points slip.

  2. 'Keane to rescue' for relegation-threatened Toffees

    Everton 1-1 Tottenham

    The Daily Express

    With four Premier League games being played on Tuesday and another two on Wednesday, Michael Keane's late equaliser was crucial for Everton.

    The point lifts the Toffees out of the relegation zone, up three places to 15th, while Tottenham climb to fourth on goal difference, albeit having played two more games than Manchester United in fifth.

  3. 'Kane staying down like that is embarrassing'

    Everton 1-1 Tottenham

    Harry Kane has been criticised for his reaction to being shoved in the face by Abdoulaye Doucoure, with many saying the Tottenham striker 'milked' it.

    BBC pundit Chris Sutton tweeted that Kane "staying down like that is embarrassing".

    What are your thoughts? Hit thumbs up if you think it was fair game, thumbs down if you think the England captain went too far.

  4. Kane storm as 'embarrassing' Harry hits deck

    Everton 1-1 Tottenham

    The Daily Mail

    Now let's get stuck in to today's newspapers, with many featuring Abdoulaye Doucoure's shove on Harry Kane.

  5. Keane equaliser sparks pandemonium at Goodison

    Everton 1-1 Tottenham

    Monday's game had been an uninspiring encounter up until a flashpoint on 57 minutes, when Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was given a deserved straight red card after pushing Harry Kane in the face off the ball.

    The England captain then scored a penalty, which looked like giving Cristian Stellini a winning start as interim manager in Tottenham's first game since Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent.

    But Spurs substitute Lucas Moura was also sent off for a nasty challenge on Keane and the former Burnley defender shook off the knock to smash in the equaliser and spark pandemonium at Goodison Park.

  6. Keane stunner salvages draw for relegation-threatened Everton

    Everton 1-1 Tottenham

    Shamoon Hafez

    BBC Sport at Goodison Park

    Michael Keane scored a stunning long-range strike in the 90th minute to salvage a Premier League draw for Everton against Tottenham in a game that saw both sides finish with 10 men.

    Defender Keane stepped up from the back to arrow a 25-yard drive into the top corner, the point taking Sean Dyche's men out of the relegation zone.

    Harry Kane had given Tottenham the lead in the second half from the penalty spot after Keane himself had fouled Cristian Romero in the area.

  7. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page. We'll be bringing you reaction to Monday's Premier League game, which saw Everton claim a late draw at home to Tottenham, with both sides ending the game with 10 men.

    We'll also have the latest Premier League news and the best lines from Tuesday's news conferences, plus look ahead to Tuesday's four games.

