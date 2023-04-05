Premier League reaction as Chelsea misfire & Cooper feels pressure

Here's what we have coming up (subject to change as always...)
Steve Cooper's future in focus: After defeat to Leeds, what next for the Forest boss?
-
How is the relegation battle shaping up generally after Leicester's defeat?
-
Chelsea misfire again on frustrating night for two struggling sides as Liverpool also falter at Stamford Bridge.
-
Happier times for Brighton and Villa who are on a Euro trail...
-
Latest on Leicester, Chelsea and Spurs manager searches.
-
Gossip, debate, build-up to Wednesday's games impacting the top four.
Your Wednesday agenda
'Flying Leeds pile pressure on Cooper'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
Finally, the Guardian runs with Leeds' win over Nottingham Forest and the difficult position that leaves Steve Cooper.
We'll be starting by looking at his situation, but first, as promised, the agenda.
'So near, so VAR'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star runs with Chelsea's disallowed goal for handball by Kai Havertz, while defender Reece James was also denied by an offside in the first half.
'Blank Bruno'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
Meanwhile, in the Express, caretaker boss Bruno Saltor saw his strikers 'fluff their lines' on a frustrating night at Stamford Bridge.
'Chelsea make contact with Nagelsmann'
Wednesday's back pages
The Times
Chelsea's drab draw with Liverpool is prominent in the Times, as it writes that the Blues make contact with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann as they search for Graham Potter's replacement.
Good morning
A busy night in the Premier League and we are here to go through all the fall out...
Chelsea and Liverpool played out a goalless draw yet again at Stamford Bridge, leaving them both floundering in midtable, while Brighton and Aston Villa sre targeting a European push...
At the bottom, Leeds beat Nottingham Forest to pile pressure on their boss Steve Cooper, while Leicester's own search for a boss intensified with that defeat to Villa at the King Power Stadium.
We'll have plenty of reaction to all those game, plus the latest as Leicester, Chelsea and Tottenham look for new managers.
We'll bring you the full agenda after the papers.