Celtic v Motherwell - listen to Sportsound commentary

Alex Cochrane has been lively for Hearts and the left-back picks out Yutaro Oda with a nice cut-back. The midfielder skews his shot wide from a promising position.
Hearts 0-0 Ross County
Josh Sims does well to scurry after a long ball over the top and drill a low cross towards the penalty spot but goalkeeper Zander Clark gets to it before Jordan White can get there.
Hearts 0-0 Ross County
A good spell of pressure from the visitors as a deep cross from David Cancola drifts wide. Plenty of white shirts getting forward.
Hearts 0-0 Ross County
Nohan Kenneh drives towards the home penalty area but his progress is halted by a fine, sliding tackle from Cammy Devlin.
Alex Cochrane manages to clear the corner and when Simon Murray gets on the end of a long throw-in his header is easily gathered by goalkeeper Zander Clark.
Hearts 0-0 Ross County
Yutaro Oda is taking a few gulps of air after a strong, but fair, challenge from George Harmon. This is just a second Hearts start for the Japanese midfielder.
'Naismith will back himself for Hearts job'
Hearts 0-0 Ross County
Neil McCann
Former Hearts winger on BBC Sportsound
Barry Robson at Aberdeen and Stuart Kettlewell at Motherwell have proven they are more than good enough. Steven [Naismith] will back himself but it wasn't a good start for him last week.
Hearts 0-0 Ross County
Hearts win a free kick out wide and when Alex Cochrane swings in a cross County striker Jordan White needs to look lively at the back post to head clear.
KICK-OFF
Hearts 0-0 Ross County
And away we go at Tynecastle.
Ross County 'have got great spirit'
Hearts v Ross County (12:30)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay tells BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "I just look at the Hearts squad and I see an experienced squad of players. Pitch is lovely. Good day testing yourself against one of the top teams. I really enjoy coming here.
"We've got to just make sure that we go out there and we do everything that we should do to negate Hearts and then find areas that we can expose some of the areas that we think can be flaws for them.
"I don't need us to be off the boil and I don't need us to be looking with no confidence. I've got a team here that's got great spirit about it and are going into these last five or six games having been here before as a club but having a group of players that know we can be what's around us."
Naismith targets 'more attacking threat'
Hearts v Ross County (12:30)
Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith tells BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "I feel good. I've enjoyed every minute of taking the team, trying to implement change. Disappointed in one day and that was last Saturday.
"I understand what needs to be done here at the club from now to the end of the season and hopefully the work we've been doing during the week shows in our performance and we have more of an attacking threat than we did last week.
"Over the last two weeks I've spent a lot of time with Yutaro Oda. He's really putting an emphasis on trying to learn the language and fit in and I think that's shown.
"In the last week in his training performance, he's been really good. He's got some really good attacking attributes and I think he can cause them problems today, that's why he's in the team."
Hearts v Ross County (12:30)
Runaway leaders Celtic and St Mirren have won at Tynecastle during this wretched run for Hearts.
The Edinburgh club last lost six in a row in the top-flight in January 2008.
Hearts v Ross County (12:30)
Ross County have picked up just 12 points from 15 games on the road this season.
They did win on their last away day at St Johnstone but have not managed back-to-back successes on their travels since May
2021.
Hearts v Ross County (12:30)
The good news for fed up Hearts fans is that they have lost just one of their last 21 Scottish Premiership encounters with Ross
County, a 1-0 defeat in March 2017 during the short-lived Ian Cathro experiment.
However, there have been 11 draws in that sequence, which suggests it could be tight.
History at Hampden
Jane Lewis
BBC Sport Scotland at Hampden
It’s an
historic day here at Hampden, as the national stadium will host it’s first ever
Scottish women’s domestic match.
The stadium of
course has been home to the Scotland national side for the past few seasons,
but this is a first, as Rangers face Motherwell in the first of the weekend’s Scottish
cup semi-finals.
Rangers, who
beat Hibernian in convincing style to get here, are favourites in this one, having comfortably beaten Motherwell twice in the league this term but Motherwell are here on merit after seeing
off Glasgow Women and will be savouring this momentous day.
There's a lot going on today, with three teams fighting it out for two spots in the top six and another three fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.
There could be a League 2 title party at Stirling Albion and we'll have a Highland League champion as Buckie Thistle and Brechin City go head-to-head for a place in the pyramid play-off semi-final against Lowland League winners Spartans.
It all starts at Tynecastle as Hearts try to recover from a terrible slump at home to Ross County, who are currently standing over the relegation trap door.
Hearts 0-0 Ross County
History at Hampden
Jane Lewis
BBC Sport Scotland at Hampden
It’s an historic day here at Hampden, as the national stadium will host it’s first ever Scottish women’s domestic match.
The stadium of course has been home to the Scotland national side for the past few seasons, but this is a first, as Rangers face Motherwell in the first of the weekend’s Scottish cup semi-finals.
Rangers, who beat Hibernian in convincing style to get here, are favourites in this one, having comfortably beaten Motherwell twice in the league this term but Motherwell are here on merit after seeing off Glasgow Women and will be savouring this momentous day.
You can follow live coverage of that game here.
Iacovitti and Cancola back for County
Hearts v Ross County (12:30)
Ross County may be bottom of the pile but they are just one point behind both Kilmarnock and Dundee United.
After missing the 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen, Alex Iacovitti and David Cancola return from illness to take over from Jack Baldwin and Keith Watson.
Hearts make five changes
Hearts v Ross County (12:30)
A first derby defeat at Easter Road since 2018 made it five league defeats on the spin for Hearts.
Interim manager Steven Naismith makes five changes, with Nathan Atkinson replacing the injured Michael Smith and Alex Cochrane preferred to Stephen Kingsley at left-back.
Josh Ginnelly returns from injury, while Peter Haring and Yutaro Oda earn starts.
Andy Halliday, Alan Forrest and Jorge Grant join Kingsley on the bench.
LINE-UPS at Tynecastle
Hearts v Ross County (12:30)
Hearts: Clark, Atkinson, Rowles, Sibbick, Cochrane, Devlin, Haring, Oda, McKay, Ginnelly, Shankland
Substitutes: Stewart, Kingsley, Grant, Kio, Halliday, Forrest, Humphrys, Kuol, Hill.
Ross County: Laidlaw, Randall, Iacovitti, Smith, Harmon, Cancola, Loturi, Kenneh, Sims, Murray, White.
Substitutes: Munro, Baldwin, Owura, Dhanda, Watson, Hiwula, Tillso, A Samuel, Stones.
Top six tussle goes to the wire
