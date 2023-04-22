Celtic v Motherwell - listen to Sportsound commentary

Ross County manager Malky Mackay tells BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "I just look at the Hearts squad and I see an experienced squad of players. Pitch is lovely. Good day testing yourself against one of the top teams. I really enjoy coming here.

"We've got to just make sure that we go out there and we do everything that we should do to negate Hearts and then find areas that we can expose some of the areas that we think can be flaws for them.

"I don't need us to be off the boil and I don't need us to be looking with no confidence. I've got a team here that's got great spirit about it and are going into these last five or six games having been here before as a club but having a group of players that know we can be what's around us."