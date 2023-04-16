Watch: SWPL - Kerr nets brace as Rangers go three up

We've got going at Balmoral Stadium.
Amy Canavan
HT: Partick Thistle 0-3 Rangers
HT: Partick Thistle 0-3 Rangers
HT: Partick Thistle 0-3 Rangers
KICK-OFF
Aberdeen 0-0 Hamilton Accies
Aberdeen v Hamilton Accies (13:00)
Right, while Rangers go and catch their breath, it gives me an opportunity to get you up to speed on what else is happening.
A huge game in bottom half of the split is just about to get under way on the BBC Sport Scotland website, which you can watch right at the top of this page.
Aberdeen host Hamilton Accies, with commentary coming from Stuart Mitchell and former Dons captain, Kelly Forrest.
Spartans and Motherwell are just about to get going in the capital, too. We'll bring you goal updates from that.
HALF-TIME Partick Thistle 0-3 Rangers
Sam Kerr's double, sandwiched by Kirsty Howat's strike has Malky Thomson's side three goals to the good.
Partick Thistle 0-3 Rangers
Emma Watson ain't happy about that one.
She thinks she is clipped by Freya MacDonald after picking up a through ball from Jenny Danielsson's dizzying run.
Partick Thistle 0-3 Rangers
I begin typing a Rangers chance, then another great one quickly follows, and another, and another.
So, let's just say for the sake of my typing fingers, that Rangers continue to be very dominant, creating countless chances.
Partick Thistle 0-3 Rangers
Thistle have managed to pause the onslaught for now and string some passes of their own together.
Crazy few minutes...
Partick Thistle 0-3 Rangers
Well, that's what this Rangers side can do when they're in the mood.
Ruthless in the final third.
GOAL Partick Thistle 0-3 RANGERS
Sam Kerr
Sam Kerr with a sensational solo goal!
One simple, looping ball is scooped up by Sam Kerr who strides and drives through a broken Thistle defence.
Eventually bringing the ball down to the deck with her head and knee, she slips the ball by Khym Ramsay for a neat double.
GOAL Partick Thistle 0-1 RANGERS
Kirsty Howat
Oh that is a ridiculous finish from a ridiculous angle!
Kirsty Howat has been in fine form since the turn of the year and this is just stunning stuff.
Partick Thistle 0-1 Rangers
BBC Alba are just showing us a few replays of Sam Kerr's finish.
It's a lovely, lovely move but my goodness, it is tight to see if the midfielder is offside when she receives the ball.
Not the best angle, mind.
GOAL Partick Thistle 0-1 RANGERS
Sam Kerr
That has been coming!
What a lovely finish from Sam Kerr, picking up Kirsty Howat's lay-off and tucking the ball around Khym Ramsay.
A deserved lead for the visitors.
Partick Thistle 0-0 Rangers
Kirsty Howat tries her hardest to poke Kathryn Hill's initial header over the line, but Thistle's wall of defence stands strong.
Scotland international Sam Kerr then forced Kym Ramsay into a great save with her stretching left foot.
Relentless Rangers pressure in the opening 10 minutes.
Partick Thistle 0-0 Rangers
As expected, Rangers dominating play in the opening stages.
Rachel McLauchlan has just stung the palms of Khym Ramsay in the Thistle goal.
KICK-OFF
Partick Thistle 0-0 Rangers
Rangers striker Kirsty Howat gets us going at Petershill.
Partick Thistle v Rangers 12:10)
Wee reminder, this game is on BBC Alba. There's a wee tab at the top of this page where, with one click, the game will appear right before your eyes.
Wunderkind Watson starts
Partick Thistle v Rangers (12:10)
After putting in one of the most impressive Hampden debuts for a 17-year-old, and becoming a household name over the recent international camp, Emma Watson is back to business for Rangers.
Alongside fellow 17-year-old, Jodi McLeary, the pair will support Scotland international striker Kirsty Howat up top for Malky Thomson's side.
Ferguson up front
Partick Thistle v Rangers (12:10)
It's all about the young stars of the future, and Abbie Ferguson certainly caught a few eyes on Scotland U19 duty recently.
The on-loan Celtic star netted five goals against Liechtenstein in Scotland's 7-0 victory.
That's alright eh? Brian Graham will definitely be hoping she can pick up from where she left off...