Reaction as Man City win & England lose, plus Champions League build-up

Liverpool's decision to declare themselves out of the running to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund is also a hot topic this morning.

The Mail has joined many of the national papers in reporting that - at £100m - the 19-year-old is "too expensive to include in their big summer rebuild".

There is also an update on the prospective sale of Manchester United, with a report saying a third round of bidding is expected to take place by the end of April.

While Manchester City's win over Bayern Munich is described as "hair raising" - pointing to striker Erling Haaland's return to his "usual hairstyle".