Reaction as Man City win & England lose, plus Champions League build-up

The Mirror headline seems to suggest Manchester City are already effectively through to the Champions League last four following their 3-0 first-leg win at home to Bayern Munich.
The second leg is in Munich on Wednesday 19 April...
'Erling's killer blow'
Monday's back pages
The Sun
Manchester City are on the "brink" of the Champions League semi-finals, according to the Sun, after Erling Haaland took his tally to 45 goals for the season in all competitions - a new record for a Premier League striker.
'They think it's Haal over'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star says Manchester City have "one foot in the semi-finals" following their 3-0 Champions League win at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.
There is also a line from Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's "history lesson", as he draws comparisons with the Blues' 2012 Champions League title under Roberto di Matteo ahead of their visit to the Bernabeu to take on holders Real Madrid.
Liverpool's decision to declare themselves out of the running to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund is also a hot topic this morning.
The Mail has joined many of the national papers in reporting that - at £100m - the 19-year-old is "too expensive to include in their big summer rebuild".
There is also an update on the prospective sale of Manchester United, with a report saying a third round of bidding is expected to take place by the end of April.
While Manchester City's win over Bayern Munich is described as "hair raising" - pointing to striker Erling Haaland's return to his "usual hairstyle".
'City run riot'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
Manchester City's statement 3-0 win at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final understandably dominates today's back pages.
The Express describes City's "rout" of the German champions as a "ruthless" performance.
Good morning
Hello, early birds. Welcome along to Wednesday's live page.
If you're a Manchester City fan this morning, life must feel good. Bayern Munich are heading back to Germany with their tail between legs and a last-four spot in the Champions League is pretty much wrapped up.
We'll also be taking a look at Inter Milan's victory against Benfica in the other first-leg tie. Nicolo Barella and a late Romelu Lukaku penalty secured the Italian side a 2-0 advantage.
Things didn't quite go as planned for the Lionesses last night, as England's 30-game unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman came to an end after a shock 1-0 friendly defeat by Australia.
In the other women's friendly internationals, Scotland swept aside Costa Rica 4-0 and Wales earned a 1-1 draw with Portugal - full reaction to both games on the way.
But first, let's put our goggles on and dive safely into the back pages of today's papers...
Statement win
"Nothing but pure love for this competition!"
The words of Erling Haaland after Manchester City took a massive step towards the semi-finals of the Champions League with an impressive win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Is this the season boss Pep Guardiola finally lays his hands on the Champions League trophy with City?
