Premier League reaction & Women's FA Cup: Arsenal drop points again

Bukayo Saka is the face of Arsenal's disappointment in the Mail, as he is on every back page this morning, after missing a second-half penalty at West Ham, which opened the door for their relegation-threatened hosts.
Arsenal could have gone 3-1 up, but two-minutes later the Hammers drew level through Jarrod Bowen to move four points clear of the drop zone.
Let's have a look in more detail at Sunday's key events in the Premier League and how they impacted both ends of the table.
'Arteta slams Gunners'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express also follows the "Hammer blow" line, saying Mikel Arteta criticised his players for lacking the killer instinct in their draw against West Ham, while Erik ten Hag gave Antony "10 out of 10" for his match-winning performance in Manchester United's 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.
'Gun to the dogs'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has demanded his players become "killers" again after dropping further points in Sunday's 2-2 draw at West Ham, according to the Star.
There is also a report on Manchester United match-winner Antony, saying the Brazilian is a "cut above", after his goal and an assist in their 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.
'Arsenal concede huge advantage'
Monday's back pages
The I
The i's sport page also leads with the "Hammer blow" line, quoting Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who said his players were "too nice" after letting slip a two-goal lead at the London Stadium.
Bukayo Saka missed a second-half penalty before the Hammers' equaliser to leave Arsenal just four points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.
Arsenal play City at the Etihad on 26 April.
'Chelsea's meeting with Nagelsmann'
Monday's back pages
The Times
More on that story that leads BBC Sport's Gossip column, with the Times reporting that Chelsea have held talks with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann as they look to narrow the shortlist for Graham Potter's long-term replacement at Stamford Bridge.
There is also a story on how "disappointed" Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta blamed his "sloppy" players for Sunday's 2-2 draw at West Ham.
'Title Hammer blow'
Monday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian reports that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has queried his players' mentality after their "collapse" at the London Stadium - letting a two-goal lead slip, just as they did at Anfield in their previous game, to draw 2-2 for the second successive Premier League match.
There is also a story on Jurgen Klopp, who is apparently "not angry with Liverpool over transfers".
Today's agenda
Plenty to get through today. Here is a look at what we hope to cover:
A look at the back pages of today's national newspapers
Reaction to Sunday's Premier League and Women's FA Cup action
Gossip - Chelsea hold talks with Nagelsmann
Champions League - news conference ahead of Chelsea v Real Madrid
Build-up to Leeds v Liverpool
Good morning
Manchester City win again as leaders Arsenal drop more points.
The race for the Premier League title took another twist this weekend as Pep Guardiola's defending champions moved to within four points of the Gunners, with a game in hand.
City reeled off a 10th consecutive win in all competitions with a 3-1 victory at home to Leicester as they compete on three fronts - chasing a third consecutive Premier League title while also in the Champions League quarter-finals and FA semi-finals.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side, meanwhile, drew 2-2 at West Ham after letting a two-goal lead slip for the second match running following their draw by the same scoreline at Anfield.
Title race
Let's first have a look at that table.
Arsenal lead by four points but second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand and host the Gunners on 26 April.
Manchester United took advantage of defeats for Newcastle and Tottenham to cement their place in the top four with victory over Nottingham Forest.
And Aston Villa, who beat Newcastle 3-0, move into the European reckoning following a fifth straight win.
