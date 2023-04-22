SWPL: Hibernian welcome Hearts in Edinburgh derby

Players have made their way onto the park...
Live Reporting
Amy Canavan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
Post update
Hibernian v Hearts (19:45)
Players have made their way onto the park...
Tale of the Tynie tape
Hibernian v Hearts (19:45)
So, as I said, both previous meetings in the league this season have ended in draws - 1-1 to be exact.
Most recently at Tynecastle, Michaela McAlonie fired Hibs ahead but club captain Georgia Hunter netted a crucial equaliser with just two minutes to go. Talk about late drama.
There were more than 7,000 packed into the Gorgie ground that day, don't expect the same numbers tonight.
Where's the Capital Cup, you ask?
Hibernian v Hearts (19:45)
Now, I have some bad news.
There will be no Capital Cup contested tonight. Gutting, eh?
The trophy, which has won once by each side through penalties after draws, is only up for grabs in the first two meetings in the league between the sides.
Only good thing about that is we're definitely out of here after the 90 minutes... my fingers are already locking.
Three swaps for Jambos
Hibernian v Hearts (19:45)
Eva Olid brings back some of her big hitters after Wednesday's disappointing 6-0 defeat by Celtic at The Oriam.
Main threat Georgia Timms is back up top for Hearts, with the experienced Vyan Sampson slotting back into defence.
Former Hibs midfielder Cailin Michie comes in too to face her old side.
Four changes for the Hibees
Hibernian v Hearts (19:45)
Dean Gibson in the changes from Wednesday night's 3-1 victory over Partick Thistle.
All three goals came in the second half for the Hibees, and the scorers - Katie Lockwood with a brace and Brooke Nunn with her first Hibs goal - are rewarded with a start.
Hibs fan and captain Joelle Murray is back in the centre of defence while attacker Ava Kuyken is also brought in.
LINE-UPS from Easter Road
Hibernian v Hearts (19:45)
Sunset on Leith
Hibernian v Hearts (19:45)
Good evening!
Some SWPL Saturday night football is being served right up. What a treat.
And it's an Edinburgh derby, too.
Easter Road hosts the third league meeting between the city rivals tonight, so let's get right to it.