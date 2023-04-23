Celtic v Glasgow City
Live

Women's Scottish Cup semi-final: Flint gives Celtic lead over Glasgow City

preview
692
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Amy Canavan

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-1 Celtic

    This has been fairly comfortable for Celtic. City really have not got into gear at all.

    No rhythm in the middle of the park, which is so unlike them.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. KICK-OFF

    Spartans 0-0 Hamilton Accies

    Our showpiece semi-final isn't the only action taking place in the women's game today.

    Hamilton Accies are hoping to narrow the gap to Aberedeen in the battle to avoid the relegation play-off in SWPL1. They're taking on eighth-placed Spartans at Ainslie Park.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-1 Celtic

    Considering there were three bookings in the first six minutes, referee Alastair Grieve has let a fair few robust challenges go lately...

    Confusion in the technical areas.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Flint on fire

    Glasgow City 0-1 Celtic

    Natasha Flint puts Celtic ahead at Hampden
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Natasha Flint puts Celtic ahead at Hampden
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-1 Celtic

    Right then, City, what's your response?

    Lauren Davidson has had her first shot at Pamela Tajonar's goal, but it's never curling in time to test the 'keeper.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Animated Alonso

    Glasgow City 0-1 Celtic

    Jane Lewis

    BBC Sport Scotland at Hampden Park

    What a reaction from the Celtic manager Fran Alonso at their goal!

    He raced out of his technical area straight to the fans, pumping his fists in sheer delight.

    It doesn't surprise me, though. I'm not sure I've seen a more animated manager in their technical area... and I've seen A LOT of managers on the sidelines!

    He's constantly jumping about, he rarely stands in one place...

    fran alonso
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. GOAL Glasgow City 0-1 CELTIC

    Natasha Flint

    Celtic have the breakthrough!

    Caitlin Hayes with a defence-splitting pass into Natasha Flint's path and the on-loan Leicester City striker smashes beyond Lee Gibson with a superb first time hit.

    Celtic goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic

    Anna Oscarsson does very well there to shrug off the imposing Natasha Flint.

    Can see what Celtic are trying to do, get the ball into her and Shen Menglu for sure.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic

    Nothing quite coming off in the final third for City just yet.

    Emily Whelan has barely had a touch while until a moment ago, I wasn't even sure Priscila Chinchilla had had a touch yet.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic

    Fran Alonso giving big applause to Caitlin Hayes, her vision is superb.

    Celtic were so patient in their build-up before the centre-back's cross-field ball was excellently brought down by Shen Menglu.

    She's having some joy already.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Celtic choir loud in voice

    Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic

    Jane Lewis

    BBC Sport Scotland at Hampden Park

    The Celtic fans here in healthy numbers are making themselves heard already, a wee burst there of "if you know our history" echoed around Hampden.

    They'll be liking what they're seeing early on, despite the stop-start nature.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic

    This is ridiculous!

    Natalie Ross is now in the referee's notebook for Celtic.

    He's going to have a lot of writing to do at this rate.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic

    I spoke about Shen Menglu being brought back in for her pace, and already she has got two City players booked for their attempts in stopping her.

    Anna Oscarsson is the next in the book.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic

    Two minutes and 50 seconds in and Bea Prades has been shown a yellow card.

    Setting an early tone, Alastair Grieve...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. KICK-OFF

    Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic

    Emily Whelan of City gets us underway at a chilly Hampden.

    When is summer?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    Glasgow City v Celtic (12:30)

    I can't quite make out what it is, as I am adjacent to it, but it appears the Celtic contingent have created a mini tifo...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Post update

    Glasgow City v Celtic (12:30)

    Here come the teams...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. What happened yesterday?

    Glasgow City v Celtic (12:30)

    As many had expected pre-match, it was Rangers who booked the first spot in the final on what was an historic day for Scottish football - the first domestic women's game to be played at the national stadium.

    It was no canter for the reigning SWPL1 champions however, forced to earn their semi-final win by a resolute and dogged Motherwell side.

    A header in each half separated the sides in the end, with Hannah Davison rising early in the first period, before Chelsea Cornet clinched the game in the dying moments.

    Who will Malky Thomson's side meet on 28 May? Not too long until we find out...

    Hannah Davison celebrates
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Ross 'leading the club I love at Hampden'

    Glasgow City v Celtic (12:30)

    Leanne Ross may have amassed over 130 appearances for Scotland, but the legend never once graced the Hampden turf as a player.

    She's been assistant manager to Pedro Martinez Losa here for the national side but today for the first time, she will lead her side out at the national stadium.

    Read more from both camps here, after I caught up with them earlier this week.

    Leanne Ross has the game face on at Hampden
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Leanne Ross has the game face on at Hampden
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top