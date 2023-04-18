Live

Premier League reaction after Liverpool score six at Leeds

  1. 'Mad in Chelsea'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    It is a similar story in the Star, with Lampard insisting Boehly cares as much as fans do about Chelsea.

    The owner had been criticised at times this season.

  2. 'History from Mo left foot'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mo Salah became Liverpool’s top left footed goalscorer in the Premier League at Leeds, while Chelsea boss Frank Lampard backed Todd Boehly's passion for the club.

    Both stories feature heavily in the Mirror.

  3. 'Too Jot to handle'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    In the Express, it is all about Liverpool.

    It reports on the Reds running riot at Elland Road, aided by a brilliant performance by Diogo Jota, as they boost their hopes of European qualification despite a difficult season.

  4. 'Boehly: We are embarrassing'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Times

    We start with the Times, which writes about Todd Boehly's claim that Chelsea's season has been "embarrassing".

    Blues boss Frank Lampard says he is comfortable with the owner's involvement at Stamford Bridge.

    Liverpool's win features heavily as does the suggestion that Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is close to agreeing a move to Barcelona.

  5. Good morning

    A great night for Liverpool.

    It was much-needed too; the Reds had gone five games without a win in all competitions, but they looked at their best at Elland Road as they thumped Leeds 6-1.

    European qualification is still on the table.

    But for the hosts, it was another disastrous night as they have now conceded 11 goals in their last two home games. The threat of relegation is a very real one.

    We'll dive into what happened after the papers, as always. The day's agenda is coming up.

    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal against Leeds
    Rodrigo looks frustrated after Leeds are thumped by Liverpool
