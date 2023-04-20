Live

Champions League reaction - Man City set up Real semi-final

Live Reporting

Craig Nelson

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's agenda

    Plenty coming up today.

    Here is a taste of what we have in store:

    • A look at today's back pages
    • Champions League reaction - and dates for semi-finals
    • WSL fall-out - Man Utd open up four-point lead, Williamson injury
    • Gossip - new contract for Haaland?
    • Nine Premier League news conferences
    • Europa quarter-finals build-up
  2. Man Utd beat Arsenal, Williamson injury

    Women's Super League

    It was also a great night for WSL leaders Manchester United, who opened up a four-point cushion at the top of the table with a 1-0 win at home to third-placed Arsenal.

    A bad night for the Gunners was made worse by an injury to England captain Leah Williamson.

    Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall questioned the pitch at Leigh Sports Village.

    More on that to come.

    Alessia Russo celebrates with her Manchester United team-mates
    Arsenal's Leah Williamson walks off injured
  3. Good morning

    Are you awake Manchester City fans?

    It is Real - so to speak.

    You were not dreaming - your team has reached a third successive Champions League semi-final.

    Will this be your year?

    Can you win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble?

    Goal scorer Erling Haaland celebrates with his Manchester City team-mates at Bayern Munich
