Champions League reaction - Man City set up Real semi-final

It was also a great night for WSL leaders Manchester United, who opened up a four-point cushion at the top of the table with a 1-0 win at home to third-placed Arsenal.

A bad night for the Gunners was made worse by an injury to England captain Leah Williamson.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall questioned the pitch at Leigh Sports Village.

More on that to come.

