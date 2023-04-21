European reaction - Man Utd out; West Ham into semi-finals

The Mail focuses on Harry Maguire after his early mistake gifted Sevilla an eighth-minute opener and the night unravelled from there.
David de Gea does not escape though. Described as having a "shocker", the Spanish goalkeeper provided the hospital pass that led to the England centre-back's mis-control under pressure on the edge of his box. De Gea later gifted Sevilla their third goal on the night.
Also on the back page, as if to rub it in, there is a piece on a potential £2m bonus for Manchester City's players, should they win a Premier League/Champions League/FA Cup Treble.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
'Europa dopes'
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
I'm not going to lie to you Manchester United fans, today's back pages are not going to make for easy reading, but you already knew that, didn't you.
Harry Maguire and David de Gea bear the brunt of the backlash following that 3-0 defeat in Seville, with the Mirror describing the collective performance as "awful" and the Manchester United goalkeeper as "appalling".
West Ham, however, were "too good" for Gent!
There are also reports on Mauricio Pochettino's talks with Chelsea and the injuries threatening to derail Arsenal's title challenge, more on that later.
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
Chelsea hold talks with Pochettino
Friday's Gossip column
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Before we have a look at this morning's back pages, here is a quick heads up about today's BBC Sport Gossip column, which rounds up the top football news and transfer stories doing the rounds on British and European websites.
Today's top story concerns the ongoing search for a permanent manager at Chelsea.
The Mirror reports that the club have held talks with former Paris St-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.
While the Evening Standard has a line on the fallout at Stamford Bridge following a poor season on the pitch, with Chelsea apparently planning a player clearout before 30 June in order to stay within Financial Fair Play rules.
There is plenty of reaction to come to Thursday night's European results, but also a busy day ahead looking forward to this weekend's football action.
It starts tonight with Arsenal v Southampton in the Premier League and also includes the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.
Here is the plan for today's coverage:
A look at this morning's back pages
Reaction to Thursday's European quarter-finals
Gossip: Chelsea hold talks with Pochettino
Premier League & FA Cup news conferences
Good morning
Contrasting emotions for the two Uniteds this morning.
West Ham fans can look forward to a second European semi-final in as many years.
David Moyes' side came from 1-0 down on the night to win 4-1 against Belgian side Gent, 5-2 on aggregate, thanks to three goals in eight second-half minutes - including a superb solo effort by England midifelder Declan Rice.
Manchester United, meanwhile, suffered a chastening 3-0 defeat in Spain against perennial Europa League champions Sevilla to lose their quarter-final tie 5-2 on aggregate.
Erik ten Hag will have to pick up his side quickly as they face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.
Live Reporting
Craig Nelson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
The iCopyright: The i Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
-
A look at this morning's back pages
-
Reaction to Thursday's European quarter-finals
-
Gossip: Chelsea hold talks with Pochettino
-
Premier League & FA Cup news conferences
EPACopyright: EPA PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
'United they fall'
Friday's back pages
The I
The i carries a big image of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, head in hands, but leads on a story about an injury for England and Arsenal captain Leah Williamson.
Their story focuses on questions over the standard of the pitch at Leigh Sports Village, where the defender went down before limping off on Wednesday in a 1-0 defeat to title rivals Manchester United.
'Hapless Harry's howler'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Mail focuses on Harry Maguire after his early mistake gifted Sevilla an eighth-minute opener and the night unravelled from there.
David de Gea does not escape though. Described as having a "shocker", the Spanish goalkeeper provided the hospital pass that led to the England centre-back's mis-control under pressure on the edge of his box. De Gea later gifted Sevilla their third goal on the night.
Also on the back page, as if to rub it in, there is a piece on a potential £2m bonus for Manchester City's players, should they win a Premier League/Champions League/FA Cup Treble.
'Europa dopes'
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
I'm not going to lie to you Manchester United fans, today's back pages are not going to make for easy reading, but you already knew that, didn't you.
Harry Maguire and David de Gea bear the brunt of the backlash following that 3-0 defeat in Seville, with the Mirror describing the collective performance as "awful" and the Manchester United goalkeeper as "appalling".
West Ham, however, were "too good" for Gent!
There are also reports on Mauricio Pochettino's talks with Chelsea and the injuries threatening to derail Arsenal's title challenge, more on that later.
Chelsea hold talks with Pochettino
Friday's Gossip column
Before we have a look at this morning's back pages, here is a quick heads up about today's BBC Sport Gossip column, which rounds up the top football news and transfer stories doing the rounds on British and European websites.
Today's top story concerns the ongoing search for a permanent manager at Chelsea.
The Mirror reports that the club have held talks with former Paris St-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.
While the Evening Standard has a line on the fallout at Stamford Bridge following a poor season on the pitch, with Chelsea apparently planning a player clearout before 30 June in order to stay within Financial Fair Play rules.
Click here to read more.
Today's agenda
There is plenty of reaction to come to Thursday night's European results, but also a busy day ahead looking forward to this weekend's football action.
It starts tonight with Arsenal v Southampton in the Premier League and also includes the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.
Here is the plan for today's coverage:
Good morning
Contrasting emotions for the two Uniteds this morning.
West Ham fans can look forward to a second European semi-final in as many years.
David Moyes' side came from 1-0 down on the night to win 4-1 against Belgian side Gent, 5-2 on aggregate, thanks to three goals in eight second-half minutes - including a superb solo effort by England midifelder Declan Rice.
Manchester United, meanwhile, suffered a chastening 3-0 defeat in Spain against perennial Europa League champions Sevilla to lose their quarter-final tie 5-2 on aggregate.
Erik ten Hag will have to pick up his side quickly as they face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.