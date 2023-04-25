La Liga: Girona v Real Madrid

Girona have only lost two of their five games against Real Madrid in La Liga (W2 D1), 6-3 at the Santiago Bernabéu in March 2018 and 4-1 in August 2018.

Following a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, Girona could become the first newly promoted side to avoid defeat home and away against Real Madrid in a single La Liga season since Levante in 2017/18.