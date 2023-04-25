La Liga: Girona v Real Madrid

Off we go. Can Real keep their faint title hopes alive?
KICK-OFF
Girona 0-0 Real Madrid
Girona v Real Madrid (18:30 BST)
Carlo Ancelotti has beaten 25 of the 26 opponents he has faced as Real Madrid coach in La Liga, failing only to beat Girona.
Girona v Real Madrid (18:30 BST)
The two teams emerge from the Municipal de Montilivi tunnel.
Kick-off is very nearly upon us.
Tough opponents
Girona v Real Madrid (18:30 BST)
Girona have only lost two of their five games against Real Madrid in La Liga (W2 D1), 6-3 at the Santiago Bernabéu in March 2018 and 4-1 in August 2018.
Following a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, Girona could become the first newly promoted side to avoid defeat home and away against Real Madrid in a single La Liga season since Levante in 2017/18.
Girona v Real Madrid (18:30 BST)
Former Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu starts for Girona this evening.
How it stands
Girona v Real Madrid (18:30 BST)
If Real win this evening, Barcelona will have the chance to restore their 11-point advantage at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night.
Girona, meanwhile, are on course for a mid-table finish in their first season back in Spain’s top flight, having achieved promotion via the La Liga 2 play-offs last term.
Girona v Real Madrid (18:30 BST)
Team news - Modric, Kroos return; Courtois, Benzema miss out
Girona v Real Madrid (18:30 BST)
Carlo Ancelotti makes five changes to the Real Madrid side that defeated Celta Vigo at the weekend.
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out with gastroenteritis and is replaced by Andriy Lunin, who makes his seventh Liga start of the season.
Toni Kroos and Luka Modric come back into the side, as do Dani Carvajal and Rodrygo.
Karim Benzema misses out with a minor muscle issue.
Real Madrid XI: Lunin, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Carvajal, Valverde, Modric, Kroos, Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior
Subs: Lopez, De Luis, Vallejo, Camavinga, Odriozola, Vazquez, Tchouameni, Mariano, Martin, Arribas
Girona also make five changes to the side beaten at Real Valladolid on Saturday.
Santiago Bueno and Valentin Castellanos return from suspension, with Miguel Gutierrez, Yan Couto and Rodrigo Riquelme also restored.
Girona XI: Gazzaniga, Miguel, Arnau, Tsygankov, Castellanos, Juanpe, Riquelme, Romeu, Couto, Bueno, Martin
Subs: Carlos, Espinosa, Stuani, Fernandez, Hernandez, Jesus, Callens, Guidias, Artero
Good evening
Girona v Real Madrid (18:30 BST)
Welcome along to our live text coverage of Girona v Real Madrid, which gets under way in just 15 minutes’ time.
Let’s get straight to the team news…
No room for error
Girona v Real Madrid (18:30 BST)
Eleven points.
With eight games left to play, Real Madrid’s hopes of overhauling Barcelona at the top of La Liga look slim at best.
Xavi’s team have an 11-point lead over the reigning champions, who can cut that gap to eight with victory at Girona this evening.
For Real, there is no margin for error.