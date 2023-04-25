Chelsea and Spurs latest, plus Premier League build-up

The storm may not be clearing any time soon for Tottenham either, with reports that Manchester United are preparing a summer move for star striker Harry Kane.
Stellini lasted just four games in interim charge of Spurs, winning one and losing two - including that 6-1 humiliation at the hands of Newcastle on Sunday.
No surprise that there is a running theme throughout today's papers - the managerial situations at Chelsea and Tottenham.
Whether it is Mauricio Pochettino being on the verge of joining Chelsea, or the departure of Spurs interim coach Cristian Stellini, it does not make happy reading for a Lilywhites fan.
Let's take a look at what the papers are saying...
Premier League press conferences
We will also be hearing from several managers ahead of the upcoming games on Wednesday and Thursday - including the small matter of Manchester City v Arsenal tomorrow.
All press conference times BST
09.30 - Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)
11.30 - Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)
13.00 - Thomas Frank (Brentford)
13.30 - David Moyes (West Ham), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Roberto de Zerbi (Brighton)
Premier League fixtures
So all 20 Premier League sides will be in action over the next three days, starting tonight with some potentially decisive games in the fight against relegation.
All KO times BST
Wolves v Crystal Palace (19.30)
Aston Villa v Fulham (19.45)
Leeds v Leicester (20.00)
Good morning, and welcome to today's football news live.
We'll have all the latest news, including all the press conferences ahead of a full midweek round of Premier League fixtures, plus your views and opinions.
