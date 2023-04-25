Live

Chelsea and Spurs latest, plus Premier League build-up

preview
2,793
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Emma Smith

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Metro

    The storm may not be clearing any time soon for Tottenham either, with reports that Manchester United are preparing a summer move for star striker Harry Kane.

    Metro back page April 25
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    The Guardian

    Stellini lasted just four games in interim charge of Spurs, winning one and losing two - including that 6-1 humiliation at the hands of Newcastle on Sunday.

    Guardian back page April 25
    Copyright: The Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    The Daily Express

    No surprise that there is a running theme throughout today's papers - the managerial situations at Chelsea and Tottenham.

    Whether it is Mauricio Pochettino being on the verge of joining Chelsea, or the departure of Spurs interim coach Cristian Stellini, it does not make happy reading for a Lilywhites fan.

    Express back page April 25
    Copyright: Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Today's back pages

    Let's take a look at what the papers are saying...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Premier League press conferences

    We will also be hearing from several managers ahead of the upcoming games on Wednesday and Thursday - including the small matter of Manchester City v Arsenal tomorrow.

    All press conference times BST

    09.30 - Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

    11.30 - Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

    13.00 - Thomas Frank (Brentford)

    13.30 - David Moyes (West Ham), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Roberto de Zerbi (Brighton)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Premier League fixtures

    So all 20 Premier League sides will be in action over the next three days, starting tonight with some potentially decisive games in the fight against relegation.

    All KO times BST

    Wolves v Crystal Palace (19.30)

    Aston Villa v Fulham (19.45)

    Leeds v Leicester (20.00)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Hello!

    Good morning, and welcome to today's football news live.

    We'll have all the latest news, including all the press conferences ahead of a full midweek round of Premier League fixtures, plus your views and opinions.

    Get in touch with us via #bbcfootball, WhatsApp on 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only, standard message rates apply).

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top