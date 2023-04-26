Build-up to Man City v Arsenal & Premier League reaction

Julen Lopetegui insists his Wolves side still need "more points" to stay up despite taking a huge step towards securing their Premier League status for next season with victory over Crystal Palace at Molineux.

In a match low on clear-cut chances, Wolves went in front after three minutes when Ruben Neves' corner bounced off the knee of Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen and in off the crossbar.

A scrappy and tetchy affair was eventually settled by Neves' stoppage-time penalty as Wolves, who were bottom of the table when Lopetegui took charge in November, moved nine points clear of the relegation zone.

"They are important points for us but they are not definitive," the Wolves boss told BBC Sport. "We have to get more points. It's an important win for us."

