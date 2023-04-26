Build-up to Man City v Arsenal & Premier League reaction

The Mirror also feature quotes from Pep Guardiola on their back page, with the City manager warning his players they could "suffer" a backlash from an Arsenal side which has drawn its last three league games.
The Daily Express
Arsenal hold a five point lead at the top of the Premier League - however Manchester City have two games in hand.
All to play for.
The Daily Star
Tonight's meeting of the Premier League top two dominates the back pages this morning, particularly Mikel Arteta's promise to "kill" any of his Arsenal players intimidated by Manchester City.
Let's take a look at what this morning's papers have to say...
Wolves beat Palace to move nine points clear of drop
FT: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace
Julen Lopetegui insists his Wolves side still need "more points" to stay up despite taking a huge step towards securing their Premier League status for next season with victory over Crystal Palace at Molineux.
In a match low on clear-cut chances, Wolves went in front after three minutes when Ruben Neves' corner bounced off the knee of Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen and in off the crossbar.
A scrappy and tetchy affair was eventually settled by Neves' stoppage-time penalty as Wolves, who were bottom of the table when Lopetegui took charge in November, moved nine points clear of the relegation zone.
"They are important points for us but they are not definitive," the Wolves boss told BBC Sport. "We have to get more points. It's an important win for us."
Aston Villa beat Fulham at Villa Park to move up to fifth in the Premier League and boost their chances of playing in a European competition for the first time since 2010.
Tyrone Mings scored the crucial goal, his first in the league since November 2021, with a glancing header following John McGinn's excellent inswinging corner.
Fulham saw Andreas Pereira fire an acrobatic volley into the side-netting after only 30 seconds, but struggled to create further clear-cut chances.
Unai Emery's Villa are now unbeaten in 10 Premier League matches and this victory takes them above Tottenham and five points behind third-placed Newcastle United, although they have played two games more.
You can read Michael Emons' match report from Villa Park here.
Vardy salvages Leicester point at Leeds
FT: Leeds 1-1 Leicester
Substitute Jamie Vardy scored a late equaliser to salvage a Premier League point for Leicester City at Leeds United, keeping both sides firmly in trouble.
Vardy slotted home a cool finish in the 80th minute from James Maddison's pass and the former England striker then thought he had won it when converting from close range, but it was ruled out for offside.
Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra opened the scoring in the first half with a header at the back post from Jack Harrison's pin-point cross, but the hosts could not hold on.
The draw leaves Leicester firmly in trouble, only out of the bottom three on goal difference, and they will drop into the relegation places if Everton avoid defeat against Newcastle on Thursday, while Leeds are a further point ahead.
You can read Shamoon Hafez's full match report from Elland Road here.
This midweek is packed with Premier League fixtures, three of which took place last night.
Here's a reminder of what happened...
Tonight's Premier League fixtures
Without wanting to put anyone's nose out of joint, when it comes to tonight's four Premier League games, one absolutely stands out above the rest.
All KO times BST
19.30 - Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19.45 - Chelsea v Brentford, West Ham v Liverpool
20.00 - Manchester City v Arsenal
Today's media conferences
It's going to be a busy day in press rooms across the country, with six Premier League media conferences. So, who will we hear from today?
All times provisional and BST
10.00 - Eddie Howe (Newcastle)
12.00 - Erik Ten Hag (Manchester United)
13.00 - Gary O'Neil (Bournemouth)
13.30 - Sean Dyche (Everton), Ruben Selles (Southampton)
14.00 - Ryan Mason (Tottenham)
Hello!
Good morning, and welcome to today's football live text.
We'll have reaction to yesterday's matches, and all the media conferences ahead of tomorrow's Premier League fixtures.
Plus we will be building up to tonight's games, including the small matter of Manchester City v Arsenal.
