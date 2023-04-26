Etihad Stadium
Build-up to Man City v Arsenal & Premier League reaction

Emma Smith and Katie Stafford

All times stated are UK

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror also feature quotes from Pep Guardiola on their back page, with the City manager warning his players they could "suffer" a backlash from an Arsenal side which has drawn its last three league games.

    Mirror back page April 26
    Copyright: Mirror
    The Daily Express

    Arsenal hold a five point lead at the top of the Premier League - however Manchester City have two games in hand.

    All to play for.

    Daily Express back page April 26
    Copyright: Daily Express
    The Daily Star

    Tonight's meeting of the Premier League top two dominates the back pages this morning, particularly Mikel Arteta's promise to "kill" any of his Arsenal players intimidated by Manchester City.

    Daily Star back page April 26
    Copyright: Daily Star
    Let's take a look at what this morning's papers have to say...

  5. Wolves beat Palace to move nine points clear of drop

    FT: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace

    Julen Lopetegui insists his Wolves side still need "more points" to stay up despite taking a huge step towards securing their Premier League status for next season with victory over Crystal Palace at Molineux.

    In a match low on clear-cut chances, Wolves went in front after three minutes when Ruben Neves' corner bounced off the knee of Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen and in off the crossbar.

    A scrappy and tetchy affair was eventually settled by Neves' stoppage-time penalty as Wolves, who were bottom of the table when Lopetegui took charge in November, moved nine points clear of the relegation zone.

    "They are important points for us but they are not definitive," the Wolves boss told BBC Sport. "We have to get more points. It's an important win for us."

    Read our full match report here.

    Ruben Neves celebrates scoring against Palace
    Copyright: Getty
  6. Mings moves Villa up to fifth

    FT: Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham

    Aston Villa beat Fulham at Villa Park to move up to fifth in the Premier League and boost their chances of playing in a European competition for the first time since 2010.

    Tyrone Mings scored the crucial goal, his first in the league since November 2021, with a glancing header following John McGinn's excellent inswinging corner.

    Fulham saw Andreas Pereira fire an acrobatic volley into the side-netting after only 30 seconds, but struggled to create further clear-cut chances.

    Unai Emery's Villa are now unbeaten in 10 Premier League matches and this victory takes them above Tottenham and five points behind third-placed Newcastle United, although they have played two games more.

    You can read Michael Emons' match report from Villa Park here.

    Tyrone Mings celebrates scoring against Fulham
    Copyright: Getty
  7. Vardy salvages Leicester point at Leeds

    FT: Leeds 1-1 Leicester

    Substitute Jamie Vardy scored a late equaliser to salvage a Premier League point for Leicester City at Leeds United, keeping both sides firmly in trouble.

    Vardy slotted home a cool finish in the 80th minute from James Maddison's pass and the former England striker then thought he had won it when converting from close range, but it was ruled out for offside.

    Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra opened the scoring in the first half with a header at the back post from Jack Harrison's pin-point cross, but the hosts could not hold on.

    The draw leaves Leicester firmly in trouble, only out of the bottom three on goal difference, and they will drop into the relegation places if Everton avoid defeat against Newcastle on Thursday, while Leeds are a further point ahead.

    You can read Shamoon Hafez's full match report from Elland Road here.

    Jamie Vardy scores against Leeds
    Copyright: Getty Images
    This midweek is packed with Premier League fixtures, three of which took place last night.

    Here's a reminder of what happened...

  9. Tonight's Premier League fixtures

    Without wanting to put anyone's nose out of joint, when it comes to tonight's four Premier League games, one absolutely stands out above the rest.

    All KO times BST

    19.30 - Nottingham Forest v Brighton

    19.45 - Chelsea v Brentford, West Ham v Liverpool

    20.00 - Manchester City v Arsenal

  10. Today's media conferences

    It's going to be a busy day in press rooms across the country, with six Premier League media conferences. So, who will we hear from today?

    All times provisional and BST

    10.00 - Eddie Howe (Newcastle)

    12.00 - Erik Ten Hag (Manchester United)

    13.00 - Gary O'Neil (Bournemouth)

    13.30 - Sean Dyche (Everton), Ruben Selles (Southampton)

    14.00 - Ryan Mason (Tottenham)

  11. Hello!

    Good morning, and welcome to today's football live text.

    We'll have reaction to yesterday's matches, and all the media conferences ahead of tomorrow's Premier League fixtures.

    Plus we will be building up to tonight's games, including the small matter of Manchester City v Arsenal.

    I can't wait.

