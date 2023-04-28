Live

Premier League & Women's Champions League reaction

Craig Nelson

  1. Chelsea 'closing gap' on elite

    Barcelona 1-1 Chelsea (agg 2-1)

    Chelsea also endured an emotional rollercoaster at the Nou Camp as Emma Hayes' side produced a battling display in a 1-1 draw against Barcelona.

    The result saw last season's WSL champions knocked out of the Women's Champions League 2-1 on aggregate but underlined their place in the European elite.

  2. Good morning?

    The conflicting emotions of football were on full show on Thursday night.

    Just four days after a 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle prompted the club to axe interim boss Christian Stellini and offer to reimburse fans who travelled to the North East, the Tottenham players looked to be heading for another humbling defeat at home to top-four rivals Manchester United.

    Cue Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who stirred back to life to inspire Spurs to come from 2-0 down and earn a battling point for acting boss Ryan Mason.

    Elsewhere, Newcastle rattled in another four goals to plunge Everton deeper into relegation trouble, while Bournemouth did their survival hopes a power of good and all but sounded the death knell for south coast rivals Southampton.

