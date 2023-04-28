Premier League & Women's Champions League reaction

The conflicting emotions of football were on full show on Thursday night.

Just four days after a 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle prompted the club to axe interim boss Christian Stellini and offer to reimburse fans who travelled to the North East, the Tottenham players looked to be heading for another humbling defeat at home to top-four rivals Manchester United.

Cue Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who stirred back to life to inspire Spurs to come from 2-0 down and earn a battling point for acting boss Ryan Mason.

Elsewhere, Newcastle rattled in another four goals to plunge Everton deeper into relegation trouble, while Bournemouth did their survival hopes a power of good and all but sounded the death knell for south coast rivals Southampton.

