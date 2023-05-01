Premier League reaction: Liverpool win thriller and Man City go top

Jurgen Klopp's joy at the late winner was tempered by him seemingly pulling his hamstring, before he ranted at the referee about an 'agenda', writes the Mail .
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
MailCopyright: Mail MirrorCopyright: Mirror GuardianCopyright: Guardian StarCopyright: Star The iCopyright: The i
'Ecstasy and the agony'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Mail
Jurgen Klopp's joy at the late winner was tempered by him seemingly pulling his hamstring, before he ranted at the referee about an 'agenda', writes the Mail.
'Jurgen Strop'
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror writes that Klopp faces action after 'hammering' Tierney after a pulsating afternoon at Anfield.
'We have history'
Monday's back pages
The Guardian
In the Guardian, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's behaviour is in focus as he discusses 'history' with referee Paul Tierney.
'Bad blood'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
Spurs interim boss Ryan Mason was left fuming by Jota's presence as he scored a last-gasp winner.
Meanwhile, Erling Haaland also features in the Star.
'Spurs fury at Jota let-off'
Monday's back pages
The I
The i focuses on Diogo Jota, who scored the winner for Liverpool against Tottenham, escaping a red card for a high boot on Oliver Skipp.
It left Spurs furious.
Good morning
What a day that was on Sunday!
So much to get in to. We'll look at Liverpool v Spurs, one of the games of the season at Anfield. Seven goals, bad tempers and a whole lot to unpack.
What has gone wrong at Leeds? Where do they stand after that defeat at Bounemouth?
Huge wins for Man City who go top, with Erling Haaland reaching 50 goals for the season, Newcastle and Man Utd too.
The agenda follows the papers, so lets get going!