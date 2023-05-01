Live

Premier League reaction: Liverpool win thriller and Man City go top

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Ecstasy and the agony'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Jurgen Klopp's joy at the late winner was tempered by him seemingly pulling his hamstring, before he ranted at the referee about an 'agenda', writes the Mail.

    Mail back page
    Copyright: Mail
  2. 'Jurgen Strop'

    Monday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror writes that Klopp faces action after 'hammering' Tierney after a pulsating afternoon at Anfield.

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
  3. 'We have history'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

    In the Guardian, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's behaviour is in focus as he discusses 'history' with referee Paul Tierney.

    Guardian back page
    Copyright: Guardian
  4. 'Bad blood'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Spurs interim boss Ryan Mason was left fuming by Jota's presence as he scored a last-gasp winner.

    Meanwhile, Erling Haaland also features in the Star.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
  5. 'Spurs fury at Jota let-off'

    Monday's back pages

    The I

    The i focuses on Diogo Jota, who scored the winner for Liverpool against Tottenham, escaping a red card for a high boot on Oliver Skipp.

    It left Spurs furious.

    The i back page
    Copyright: The i
  6. Good morning

    What a day that was on Sunday!

    So much to get in to. We'll look at Liverpool v Spurs, one of the games of the season at Anfield. Seven goals, bad tempers and a whole lot to unpack.

    What has gone wrong at Leeds? Where do they stand after that defeat at Bounemouth?

    Huge wins for Man City who go top, with Erling Haaland reaching 50 goals for the season, Newcastle and Man Utd too.

    The agenda follows the papers, so lets get going!

