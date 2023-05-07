Live

Reaction as Celtic secure second Premiership title under Postecoglou

  2. Celtic celebrations as title party starts

    FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic

    Video content

    Video caption: Celtic's players and supporters savour clinching another Scottish Premiership title
  5. How did Celtic get over the line?

    FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic

    So, just how did Celtic wrap up their second successive Scottish Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou?

    Kyogo Furuhashi's 30th goal of the season helped overcome stubborn 10-man Hearts at Tynecastle.

    The Japanese made the breakthrough and sparked jubilation among the away support with his 50th Celtic goal before substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu steered in a second to ensure the club's 11th title in 12 years.

    It is a 53rd league crown overall for Celtic and they can complete a fifth treble in seven seasons with victory over second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on 3 June.

    Celtic lapped up the celebrations of a title triumph that comes with four games to spare and has been a formality for weeks if not months.

    Read the full match report here.

    Celtic celebrate in front of the away fans at Tynecastle
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Celtic celebrate in front of the away fans at Tynecastle
  6. 'Postecoglou will want another crack at Champions League'

    FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic

    Pat Bonner

    Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound

    There will be a day when he leaves but I hope it's a while yet. I think Ange Postecoglou will want to take the club to the Champions League and see how he can improve them there.

    That will take another couple of players coming in to bring them to a level where they can compete.

    You can see there is a weakness without Carter-Vickers. I think that's an area that needs strengthened. Do they need a top star in the middle of the pitch?

  7. Hart a 'big influence' for Celtic

    FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic

    Pat Bonner

    Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound

    On and off the pitch, Joe Hart has been a big influence. An English international, to come her and resurrect his career and fit into the way Ange Postecoglou wants his team to play, he's taken on that responsibility.

    At times he puts the ball at risk and he has to do that in this Celtic team, but he comes up with big saves. Last week against Rangers, he was the star man for me. He dominated his box.

    Joe Hart celebrates in front of the Celtic fans
    Copyright: SNS
  8. 100 up for Hart

    FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic

    After his 100th appearance, and yet another clean sheet, Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart tells BBC Scotland: "The fans are amazing, they go everywhere with us. It's even sweeter to come to a stadium where they've tried to have as a few in as possible.

    "Today wasn't easy, we had to endure a few tough moments in the first half but we handled it.

    "We're in a good moment, we find ways to win. We've not been perfect but today is about living in the moment. It never stops here, does it? What a way to live life.

    "We're going to enjoy today, get up tomorrow with a fresh plan to go tomorrow."

    Joe Hart celebrates with last season's trophy
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Joe Hart celebrates with last season's trophy
  9. Nine is fine!

    FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic

    Sorry United fans, we have to mention it.

    The 9-0 win at Tannadice broke all sorts of records as Ange Postecoglou's side simply blew away United.

    The incredible thing was, all nine goals looked almost the same.

    Passing through the United lines, Kyogo and Abada picked up hat-tricks. It was the first time they'd scored nine in 12 years and broke a 34-year record for Celtic's biggest away league victory.

    Celtic's biggest win of the league season
    Copyright: SNS
  10. Proud Postecoglou lauds high standards, hunger and desire

    FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic

    Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou tells BBC Scotland: "I'm just really proud of this group of players and staff. They've maintained an absolutely ridiculous standard this year. They are relentless in their approach.

    "Having success last year, you always worry as a manager - are they going to be as hungry? From the first day, they haven't let up and it's a credit to every single one of them.

    "We're a better side this year than we were last year. That's a credit to the lads because it's very easy to not have the same hunger and desire as we did last year. I haven't had to intervene at all in terms of making sure we're backing on track. It's been an outstanding season.

    "We still have four games to go and a Cup final to prepare for. It's not over and we want to finish our season strong. These guys won't let their standards slip.

    "I'm immensely proud. I've had a great deal of support, part within the football club from Dermot Desmond to the board to the management. I've got an outstanding football team behind me that have trusted me. I feel really blessed for that, and for my inner circle who make a lot of sacrifices.

    [On his future] "I rarely look beyond what's in front of me, that's how I operate. It's a hard-earned Championship to win and we've done it in unbelievable style. I'll reflect on what's next after the Cup final.

    "We have to [celebrate]. The boys have already started. I dare say there'll be a few partying tonight."

    Ange Postecoglou beams as he celebrates his second league title
    Copyright: SNS
  11. Where was the league won?

    FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic

    If you could boil it down to an individual moment - when did Celtic stamp their authority on this league season?

    Was it the win at Dundee United, an individual late goal, or perhaps the Old Firm after Hogmanay?

    It looked like Michael Beale would record a famous victory at Ibrox, only for Kyogo to spoil the party.

    His 88th minute leveller was one of 24 for the Japanese this season, who could claim a host of awards come the end of the season.

    Kyogo scored an 88th minute leveller at Ibrox to ensure Celtic would not be beaten by their arch rivals
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Kyogo scored an 88th minute leveller at Ibrox to ensure Celtic would not be beaten by their arch rivals
  12. Postecoglou has done 'a wonderful job'

    FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic

    Michael Stewart

    Former Hearts midfielder on BBC Sportsound

    Ange Postecoglou has done a wonderful job. He came in, and moved a few on who looked like they'd gone off the pace - Ajer and Edouard.

    His recruitment has been absolutely spot on. He's been so impressive with the players he's brought in. The way he handled that transition at the start, when things were not going his way. He was losing games but he remained calm, no panic.

  13. Last Minute Winners

    FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic

    There was a few this season - how about Giorgos Giakoumakis' 95th minute winner against St Johnstone?

    It looked like the Saints had snatched a point when Alex Mitchell equalised with 93 minutes on the clock. But the Greek striker produced a big moment that proved Posteoglou's Celtic do not stop.

    Giorgos Giakoumakis is swarmed by Celtic fans after his late winner in Perth
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Giorgos Giakoumakis is swarmed by Celtic fans after his late winner in Perth

    Or what about at home to Dundee United, when Celtic produced two late goals to win 4-2?

    Not content with Kyogo Furuhashi's 90th minute strike, Liel Abada made sure of all three points.

    You could also have Callum McGregor's 87th minute strike at Pittodrie... take your pick.

    Kyogo's 90th minute striker against United wasn't even the ultimate winner...
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Kyogo's 90th minute striker against United wasn't even the ultimate winner...
  14. Groundhog Day?

    FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic

    They've done it. Celtic's league title is clinched at Tynecastle - again.

    How often has that happened recently? It may feel like a few times for Hearts fans, but it's actually only once in recent memory.

    The year was 2017. It was Celtic's sixth consecutive title, and it finished 5-0 to the visitors. A Scott Sinclair hat-trick did most of the damage, with Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts adding the extras.

    Brendan Rodgers lifted his first league as Celtic manager, with eight games to spare - the earliest title success.

    Scott Sinclair celebrates his hat-trick in 2017
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Scott Sinclair celebrates his hat-trick in 2017
  15. McGregor wants to break records

    FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic

    Celtic captain Callum McGregor speaks to Sky Sports Scotland after full-time: "I think we can get there [and break the record]. There’s the making of a real special team.

    “We are certainly on the right track but we need to keep going. You get over the line, you get more experience, you want to do it again and in more style. I feel like we’ve done that this season.”

    Jota, who has once again excelled this season, also spoke: “Unbelievable, another great championship for us. I think 'we never stop' is a very good sentence. We have a big desire to be better every day and be the best version of ourselves.

    “We just want to be better and better. I think he is someone that wants to win which is the most important thing in football, but he wants to deliver good quality of football.”

    Callum McGregor is aiming to break the points tally record in the Premiership
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Callum McGregor is aiming to break the points tally record in the Premiership
  16. Celtic clinch number 53

    FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic

    With a final blow of the whistle, Celtic are Premiership champions for a 53rd time.

    Goals from Kyogo - who else? - and Oh slapped down a stubborn Hearts and sealed the championship.

    115 major honours now for Glasgow's green and white.

    Utterly dominant this season, they're still on track for a record points tally.

    Kyogo celebrates
    Copyright: SNS
