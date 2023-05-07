Reaction as Celtic secure second Premiership title under Postecoglou

So, just how did Celtic wrap up their second successive Scottish Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou?
Kyogo Furuhashi's 30th goal of the season helped overcome stubborn 10-man Hearts at Tynecastle.
The Japanese made the breakthrough and sparked jubilation among the away support with his 50th Celtic goal before substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu steered in a second to ensure the club's 11th title in 12 years.
It is a 53rd league crown overall for Celtic and they can complete a fifth treble in seven seasons with victory over second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on 3 June.
Celtic lapped up the celebrations of a title triumph that comes with four games to spare and has been a formality for weeks if not months.
'Postecoglou will want another crack at Champions League'
FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
There will be a day when he leaves but I hope it's a while yet. I think Ange Postecoglou will want to take the club to the Champions League and see how he can improve them there.
That will take another couple of players coming in to bring them to a level where they can compete.
You can see there is a weakness without Carter-Vickers. I think that's an area that needs strengthened. Do they need a top star in the middle of the pitch?
Hart a 'big influence' for Celtic
FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
On and off the pitch, Joe Hart has been a big influence. An English international, to come her and resurrect his career and fit into the way Ange Postecoglou wants his team to play, he's taken on that responsibility.
At times he puts the ball at risk and he has to do that in this Celtic team, but he comes up with big saves. Last week against Rangers, he was the star man for me. He dominated his box.
100 up for Hart
100 up for Hart
FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic
After his 100th appearance, and yet another clean sheet, Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart tells BBC Scotland: "The fans are amazing, they go everywhere with us. It's even sweeter to come to a stadium where they've tried to have as a few in as possible.
"Today wasn't easy, we had to endure a few tough moments in the first half but we handled it.
"We're in a good moment, we find ways to win. We've not been perfect but today is about living in the moment. It never stops here, does it? What a way to live life.
"We're going to enjoy today, get up tomorrow with a fresh plan to go tomorrow."
Nine is fine!
FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic
Sorry United fans, we have to mention it.
The 9-0 win at Tannadice broke all sorts of records as Ange Postecoglou's side simply blew away United.
The incredible thing was, all nine goals looked almost the same.
Passing through the United lines, Kyogo and Abada picked up hat-tricks.
It was the first time they'd scored nine in 12 years and broke a 34-year record for Celtic's biggest away league victory.
SNSCopyright: SNS
Proud Postecoglou lauds high standards, hunger and desire
FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou tells BBC Scotland: "I'm just really proud of this group of players and staff. They've maintained an absolutely ridiculous standard this year. They are relentless in their approach.
"Having success last year, you always worry as a manager - are they going to be as hungry? From the first day, they haven't let up and it's a credit to every single one of them.
"We're a better side this year than we were last year. That's a credit to the lads because it's very easy to not have the same hunger and desire as we did last year. I haven't had to intervene at all in terms of making sure we're backing on track. It's been an outstanding season.
"We still have four games to go and a Cup final to prepare for. It's not over and we want to finish our season strong. These guys won't let their standards slip.
"I'm immensely proud. I've had a great deal of support, part within the football club from Dermot Desmond to the board to the management. I've got an outstanding football team behind me that have trusted me. I feel really blessed for that, and for my inner circle who make a lot of sacrifices.
[On his future] "I rarely look beyond what's in front of me, that's how I operate. It's a hard-earned Championship to win and we've done it in unbelievable style. I'll reflect on what's next after the Cup final.
"We have to [celebrate]. The boys have already started. I dare say there'll be a few partying tonight."
SNSCopyright: SNS
Where was the league won?
FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic
If you could boil it down to an individual moment - when did Celtic stamp their authority on this league season?
Was it the win at Dundee United, an individual late goal, or perhaps the Old Firm after Hogmanay?
It looked like Michael Beale would record a famous victory at Ibrox, only for Kyogo to spoil the party.
His 88th minute leveller was one of 24 for the Japanese this season, who could claim a host of awards come the end of the season.
Postecoglou has done 'a wonderful job'
FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic
Michael Stewart
Former Hearts midfielder on BBC Sportsound
Ange Postecoglou has done a wonderful job. He came in, and moved a few on who looked like they'd gone off the pace - Ajer and Edouard.
His recruitment has been absolutely spot on. He's been so impressive with the players he's brought in. The way he handled that transition at the start, when things were not going his way. He was losing games but he remained calm, no panic.
Last Minute Winners
FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic
There was a few this season - how about Giorgos Giakoumakis' 95th minute winner against St Johnstone?
It looked like the Saints had snatched a point when Alex Mitchell equalised with 93 minutes on the clock.
But the Greek striker produced a big moment that proved Posteoglou's Celtic do not stop.
Or what about at home to Dundee United, when Celtic produced two late goals to win 4-2?
Not content with Kyogo Furuhashi's 90th minute strike, Liel Abada made sure of all three points.
You could also have Callum McGregor's 87th minute strike at Pittodrie... take your pick.
Groundhog Day?
FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic
They've done it. Celtic's league title is clinched at Tynecastle - again.
How often has that happened recently? It may feel like a few times for Hearts fans, but it's actually only once in recent memory.
The year was 2017. It was Celtic's sixth consecutive title, and it finished 5-0 to the visitors.
A Scott Sinclair hat-trick did most of the damage, with Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts adding the extras.
Brendan Rodgers lifted his first league as Celtic manager, with eight games to spare - the earliest title success.
McGregor wants to break records
FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic
Celtic captain Callum McGregor speaks to Sky Sports Scotland after full-time: "I think we can get there [and break the record]. There’s the making of a real special team.
“We are certainly on the right track but we need to keep going. You get over the line, you get more experience, you want to do it again and in more style. I feel like we’ve done that this season.”
Jota, who has once again excelled this season, also spoke: “Unbelievable, another great championship for us. I think 'we never stop' is a very good sentence. We have a big desire to be better every day and be the best version of ourselves.
“We just want to be better and better. I think he is someone that wants to win which is the most important thing in football, but he wants to deliver good quality of football.”
Celtic clinch number 53
FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic
With a final blow of the whistle, Celtic are Premiership champions for a 53rd time.
Goals from Kyogo - who else? - and Oh slapped down a stubborn Hearts and sealed the championship.
115 major honours now for Glasgow's green and white.
Utterly dominant this season, they're still on track for a record points tally.
