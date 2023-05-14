Watch: SWPL - Hibernian v Celtic as title chase intensifies

Substitutes: Yates; Mason, S McMahon, D McMahon, Frew, Birse, Ri McCafferty, Gibb, McQuillan.
And at the bottom?
Motherwell 0-0 Spartans
There was midweek action in the bottom half, too. Automatic relegation is a foregone conclusion with Glasgow Women heading straight back from whence they came.
However, that play-off spot is still up for grabs - not that either Hamilton Accies or Dundee United will want it. After a tough season, Aberdeen pulled themselves clear with a narrow win over United with Bayley Hutchison getting a late winner.
Aberdeen 1-0 Dundee United
Hamilton Accies 2-4 Spartans
Glasgow Women 0-3 Motherwell
League end is 'fascinating'
Hibernian v Celtic (13:10)
Rachael Boyle
Scotland and Hibs midfielder
It's a huge game, more so for Celtic who know they have to get the full three points to keep their title hopes alive.
Hibs won't lie down. They want to have a part to play in the league chase.
It's so fascinating. For a fan, you want to see teams compete until the very end.
There's no doubt that the game at Celtic Park was the big one. City took the lead through Lauren Davidson - her 30th goal of the season - but three second-half goals, in front of a record SWPL crowd, put Celtic right back in the title race.
Rangers did the business against Partick Thistle, ensuring their goal difference was still better than City's in the process.
Elsewhere, Hearts secured their first Edinburgh derby win of the season, thanks to goals from Erin Rennie and Aimee Anderson.
Good afternoon!
The end of the season draws nigh, so welcome to the penultimate SWPL Sunday!
The big three are separated today, but any slip in the title race will be catastrophic at this stage. Let's have a look at the games.
Top Six:
Hibernian v Celtic (13:10) - live on BBC Alba
Hearts v Rangers (15:00) - live on the BBC Sport website
Glasgow City v Partick Thistle (16:10) - live on BBC Alba
CLOSE!
Hibernian 0-0 Celtic
Hibs almost score within 20 seconds!
Pamela Tajonar comes way out of her box to deny the on-rushing Eilidh Adams, but the clearance hits the Hibs striker. She gathers the ball and shoots, but Kelly Clark gets a vital block.
From the resulting corner, Brooke Nunn gathers on the edge of the box and shoots inches wide!
Hibs almost make the perfect start.
KICK-OFF
Hibernian 0-0 Celtic
And we're off at Meadowbank! A win for Celtic would put them top of the table, even if just for a few hours.
There's also been a goal at K-Park! Rebecca Galbraith has put Spartans ahead against the hosts!
LINE-UPS from K-Park
Motherwell 0-0 Spartans
Motherwell: Andrews; Inglis (c), Addie, Watson, Doran-Barr; Anderson, Rice, Boyes; Hay, Boyce, Burchill.
Substitutes: Johnston; Jardine, Refferty, Noble, Gardner, Crichton.
Spartans: Harrison; Douglas, Ro McCafferty, Ross, Clelland; Robinson, Marshall, Jordan, Smart, Bates; Galbraith.
