Watch: SWPL - Hibernian v Celtic as title chase intensifies

BBC Alba

Live Reporting

Andrew Petrie

All times stated are UK

  1. CLOSE!

    Hibernian 0-0 Celtic

    Hibs almost score within 20 seconds!

    Pamela Tajonar comes way out of her box to deny the on-rushing Eilidh Adams, but the clearance hits the Hibs striker. She gathers the ball and shoots, but Kelly Clark gets a vital block.

    From the resulting corner, Brooke Nunn gathers on the edge of the box and shoots inches wide!

    Hibs almost make the perfect start.

  2. KICK-OFF

    Hibernian 0-0 Celtic

    And we're off at Meadowbank! A win for Celtic would put them top of the table, even if just for a few hours.

    There's also been a goal at K-Park! Rebecca Galbraith has put Spartans ahead against the hosts!

  3. LINE-UPS from K-Park

    Motherwell 0-0 Spartans

    Motherwell: Andrews; Inglis (c), Addie, Watson, Doran-Barr; Anderson, Rice, Boyes; Hay, Boyce, Burchill.

    Substitutes: Johnston; Jardine, Refferty, Noble, Gardner, Crichton.

    Spartans: Harrison; Douglas, Ro McCafferty, Ross, Clelland; Robinson, Marshall, Jordan, Smart, Bates; Galbraith.

    Substitutes: Yates; Mason, S McMahon, D McMahon, Frew, Birse, Ri McCafferty, Gibb, McQuillan.

  4. And at the bottom?

    Motherwell 0-0 Spartans

    There was midweek action in the bottom half, too. Automatic relegation is a foregone conclusion with Glasgow Women heading straight back from whence they came.

    However, that play-off spot is still up for grabs - not that either Hamilton Accies or Dundee United will want it. After a tough season, Aberdeen pulled themselves clear with a narrow win over United with Bayley Hutchison getting a late winner.

    Aberdeen 1-0 Dundee United

    Hamilton Accies 2-4 Spartans

    Glasgow Women 0-3 Motherwell

    SWPL 1 table
    Copyright: SWPL
  5. League end is 'fascinating'

    Hibernian v Celtic (13:10)

    Rachael Boyle

    Scotland and Hibs midfielder

    It's a huge game, more so for Celtic who know they have to get the full three points to keep their title hopes alive.

    Hibs won't lie down. They want to have a part to play in the league chase.

    It's so fascinating. For a fan, you want to see teams compete until the very end.

  6. LINE-UPs from Meadowbank Stadium

    Hibernian v Celtic (13:10)

    Hibernian: Haaland; Hinds, Hunter, Leishman, Parry; Kuyken, McAlonie, Lockwood, Notley (c); Nunn, Adams.

    Substitutes: Kosinska; Eddie, Nor, Tweedie, Lawson.

    Celtic: Tajonar; Hayes, Clark (c), O'Riordan; Bowie, Gallacher, Mengyu, Menglu; Jacynta, Flint, Loferski.

    Substitutes: Logan; Otto, Craig, Fergusson, Cusack, Goldie, Barclay, Sharkey, McAneny.

  7. Where do we stand now?!

    Let's run through the midweek results quickly.

    Celtic 3-1 Glasgow City

    Rangers 3-0 Partick Thistle

    Hearts 2-1 Hibernian

    There's no doubt that the game at Celtic Park was the big one. City took the lead through Lauren Davidson - her 30th goal of the season - but three second-half goals, in front of a record SWPL crowd, put Celtic right back in the title race.

    Rangers did the business against Partick Thistle, ensuring their goal difference was still better than City's in the process.

    Elsewhere, Hearts secured their first Edinburgh derby win of the season, thanks to goals from Erin Rennie and Aimee Anderson.

    SWPL 1 table
    Copyright: SWPL
  8. Good afternoon!

    The end of the season draws nigh, so welcome to the penultimate SWPL Sunday!

    The big three are separated today, but any slip in the title race will be catastrophic at this stage. Let's have a look at the games.

    Top Six:

    Hibernian v Celtic (13:10) - live on BBC Alba

    Hearts v Rangers (15:00) - live on the BBC Sport website

    Glasgow City v Partick Thistle (16:10) - live on BBC Alba

    Bottom Six:

    Motherwell v Spartans (13:00)

    Dundee United v Glasgow Women (16:00)

    Hamilton Accies v Aberdeen (16:00)

