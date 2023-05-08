Reaction after Arsenal close gap at top & Celtic win Scottish title

This was a huge examination of all the improvements Arsenal have made this season as they walked into the St James' Park hothouse, with expectations high for Newcastle United as they chase Champions League football.
The game began in a wall of sound with Newcastle intent on overpowering Arsenal in a frantic start that had the Gunners in retreat.
For all the premature talk of "chokers" when Arsenal went four league games without a win, they showed there are new reserves of character and resilience to go with all the natural talent they possess.
And no-one exemplifies it more than captain Odegaard, who continued his outstanding season with the crucial first goal, another one of those sweet strikes that have become his trademark.
Arsenal's big concern was that they might pay for their failure to take one of several gilt-edged opportunities in the first half, but they were able to close out this crucial win after Schar's own goal.
And Arsenal showed they have added another side to the game with their attempts to slow the game down to break up Newcastle's rhythm and momentum.
It enraged the home fans and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe's assistant Jason Tindall in particular, but it is a tactic the Magpies have used themselves this season when it has suited them.
Arsenal are still second favourites as they pursue their first title since 2003/2004 but they demonstrated again they are determined to take the race all the way.
Gunners keep title flame burning at Newcastle
Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal clawed Manchester City's lead at the Premier League summit back to one point after they came out on top in a thriller against Newcastle United at St James' Park.
Mikel Arteta's side, who have played one game more than the champions, responded superbly to the pressure exerted by Manchester City's victory over Leeds United to prevail in an action-packed, edgy encounter littered with chances on Tyneside.
Newcastle, attempting to strengthen their push for a place in the Champions League next season, started at lightning pace - Jacob Murphy hitting the post and having a penalty award overturned by VAR.
Arsenal, however, showed their strength and it was inspirational captain Martin Odegaard who followed up his double against Chelsea in midweek by drilling his 15th Premier League goal of the season past Newcastle keeper Nick Pope from 25 yards after 14 minutes.
What followed was a magnificent game full of opportunities in a frenzied atmosphere, Pope saving crucially from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Odegaard before half-time. Martinelli also struck the bar after the break.
Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale also produced vital stops from Joe Willock and Fabian Schar, with Alexander Isak heading against the post, before The Gunners broke clear to wrap up the three points - Schar turning Martinelli's cross into his own net in the 71st minute.
Meanwhile, in the Mail, David de Gea is the focus.
His error allowed Said Benrahma to score the only goal as West Ham won a key clash at the London Stadium.
After Newcastle's loss earlier in the day, it meant Erik ten Hag's side missed the chance to go third.
'Still in with a shout'
Monday's back pages
The I
Just the three back pages to mull over this morning.
We start with the i, after Arsenal's title hopes were kept alive by a fantastic performance and win at Newcastle.
Good morning
Arsenal needed a response and that's what they got.
Only Manchester City and Liverpool have won at St James' Park in the Premier League since November 2022, and after City opened up a four-point lead at the top on Saturday, Arsenal were under pressure to do that.
But an impressive display was the perfect reply and the title race flame is still burning. Newcastle remain in the driving seat for a Champions League spot, especially after Man Utd faltered at West Ham.
We'll be looking back at both games and ahead to three more later today. Enjoy your Bank Holiday whatever you're doing and settle in with us today.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Arsenal show their strength
Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal
