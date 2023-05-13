Watch: Women’s U17 European Championship - England v Poland

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. The u17s European Championships

    BBC Sport

    England fly the flag for the home nations as the only qualifier and we will show all of the Young Lionesses’ group gamesas well as the semi-finals and final. They have been draw in group A alongside Poland, Sweden and France. Natalie Henderson’s side will be relying on Leicester City’s Ava Baker, who finished qualifying as top goal scorer on nine goals.

    The other group includes defending champions Germany - who are hoping to make it three tournament wins in a row and a ninth championship overall. Spain are likely to be their closest competitors as they finished runners-up last season after reaching a joint-record ninth final (losing on penalties to Germany) but went on to win their second straight FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

    Svea Stoldt of Germany, Melina Kruger of Germany, Loreen Bender of Germany, Paulina Bartz of Germany, Annaleen Bohler of Germany celebrate after the execution of the penalties during the UEFA European Women's U17 Championship Final match between Spain Women's U17 and Germany Women's U17
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How to watch

    BBC Sport

    WEDNESDAY 17th MAY

    1645-1900 BST: Sweden v England

    Red Button/iPlayer/BBC Sport website

    SATURDAY 20th MAY

    1045-1300 BST: France v England

    Red Button/iPlayer/BBC Sport website

    TUESDAY 23rd MAY

    1445-1700 BST: Semi-final 1

    Red Button/iPlayer/BBC Sport website

    1645-1900 BST: Semi-final 2

    Red Button/iPlayer/BBC Sport website

    FRIDAY 26th MAY

    1645-1915 BST: Final

    Red Button/iPlayer/BBC Sport website

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How to get into football

    BBC Sport

    It's a simple game, easy to start, and exciting to play, it's the most popular sport in the world for a very good reason! Whatever your age, ability or fitness level, there is a type of football suitable for you. All you need to play is a ball, and a bit of space. Kit and pitches follow but there's no outlay up front. Playing regularly increases your fitness and improves your skills and balance, while being a good way to see your mates.

    Your country's Football Association will have a directory of clubs and programmes you can contact in Scotland, Wales, andNorthern IrelandEngland.

    Video content

    Video caption: Women's World Cup: Cuthbert & Bright's easy drills to help you improve your skills
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top