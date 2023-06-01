Watch: Men's U17 European Championship final - Germany v France

Germany and France were both drawn in Group C, with Germany finishing top.

Defending champions France defeated England 1-0 in the quarter-final, before coming from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Germany played a thrilling quarter-final tie against Switzerland, where the game was eventually won on penalties.

Their semi-final fixture against Poland was also an exciting eight goal thriller, with Germany progressing to the final in a 5-3 victory.