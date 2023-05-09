Premier League reaction after chaotic day in relegation fight

Everton produced a superb display of counter-attacking to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone with a stunning victory that dented Brighton's European ambitions.
An extraordinary first half saw the visitors go ahead after just 34 seconds, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin squaring for Abdoulaye Doucoure to tap in after Seagulls captain Lewis Dunk had been badly caught out.
Mali midfielder Doucoure added Everton's second just before the half-hour mark with a precise volley, into the right corner from Dwight McNeil's cross.
McNeil was then heavily involved as Sean Dyche's side extended their lead, driving towards the byeline and seeing his low cross deflect off the foot of Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele into the back of the net.
A shambolic first period saw Brighton booed off at the interval, fortunate not to have suffered the embarrassment of being four goals down, with Dunk blocking James Garner's close-range effort on the stroke of half-time.
A mightily impressive performance from Everton, who repeatedly threatened on the break during the first half and defended stoutly in the second, saw them add their fourth when McNeil raced on to Alex Iwobi's incisive pass to round Steele and slot into an empty net.
Roberto de Zerbi's side, who were much improved after making four half-time changes, saw substitute Evan Ferguson (twice) and Alexis Mac Allister hit the woodwork, before they finally managed a scrappy consolation with Kaoru Mitoma's sliding effort rebounding off the post and bouncing in off Mac Allister.
A wonderful McNeil effort in added time, that flew into the top corner, ensured Everton had the final say as they moved out of the drop zone in style, to sit 17th in the table after leapfrogging Leeds United and Leicester City.
"People will be out there thinking, 'Right, OK, there's life in that team' but we've never lost sight of that," said Everton boss Dyche.
"It just reminds the players that their work ethic, their commitment to the cause, their commitment to the group is really important because I know there's quality. They're very high, feeling the feel-good factor. But it's only another step.
"I said that after Arsenal, and sometimes people forget that. There's three more big steps we've got to take."
Brighton remain seventh, seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, with two games in hand.
Right then. The key when you've got lots to run through is knowing where to start. So here goes:
Everton's stunning win at Brighton: Five goals and renewed hope of survival after what was an excellent performance at the Amex Stadium.
Forest edge out Saints: Seven goals, lots of twists and turns, but Forest can now see light at the end of the tunnel.
Leicester's crisis deepens at Fulham: James Maddison questions Foxes hunger as they slump to a damaging 5-3 defeat at Fulham.
Lots more Premier League chat and Champions League build-up.
Gossip, debate and much more.
Tuesday's back pages: 'Five-star Everton'
So, are Manchester City out for revenge or not? I suspect we'd only find out for definite should they win their semi-final...
But we'll start today with reaction to a crazy day in the Premier League relegation fight - and a 'five-star' win for Everton which may prove crucial.
Tuesday's back pages: 'We want revenge'
It's a similar story on the back of the Express.
However, Guardiola's message clearly didn't reach Rodri in time...
The Manchester City midfielder is featured on the back of the Mail insisting that his team-mates are out for revenge against Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, it's also reported that West Ham will be willing to let Declan Rice leave "for the right price" this summer - a figure believed to be around £100m.
Tuesday's back pages: 'Don't get mad, get even'
The Mirror highlights the highs and lows experienced by yesterday's relegation-threatened sides, with a picture of Leicester's defeated players alongside the Everton and Nottingham Forest celebrations.
Below is Pep Guardiola's warning to his Manchester City players to not seek revenge following last season's defeat. We'll of course preview that huge match later on.
Good morning
Wow, who was expecting that?
There were 21 goals in just THREE games on Monday (an average of SEVEN each!) as the Premier League relegation battle took another turn.
Wins for Everton, who scored five at European-chasing Brighton, and Nottingham Forest, winners of a seven-goal thriller with bottom club Southampton, made it a miserable day for Leicester.
They lost 5-3 at Fulham and are now two points adrift of safety. There is plenty to get our teeth into today; the agenda follows the papers as usual.
