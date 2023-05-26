England v France flags

Watch: Men’s U17 European Championship quarter-final - England v France

  1. England's Myles Lewis-Skelly 'peels apart' Netherlands

    Men’s U17 European Championship

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: Men’s U17 European Championship: England's Myles Lewis-Skelly 'peels apart' Netherlands
    SATURDAY 27th MAY

    Quarter-final 1 - Poland v Serbia

    1345-1600 BST

    Quarter-final 2 - Germany v Switzerland

    1345-1600 BST

    Quarter-final 3 - Spain v Republic of Ireland

    1845-2100 BST

    Quarter-final 4 - England v France

    1845-2100 BST

    TUESDAY 30th MAY

    Semi-final 1

    1515-1730 BST

    Semi-final 2

    1845-2100 BST

    FRIDAY 2nd JUNE

    Final

    1845-2115 BST

    England face holders France in the quarter-final of the Men's UEFA U17 European Championship live on BBC Sport/iPlayer and Red Button this Saturday at 19:00 BST.

    The young lions will be looking to top scorer (including qualifying) Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri for inspiration knowing a win will see them through to the semis and also qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

    U17 England star Ethan Nwaneri playing for Arsenal
    Copyright: Getty Images
