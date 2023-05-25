Team France during their 10-2 semi-final victory over Switzerland

Watch: Women’s U17 European Championship final: Spain v France

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. How the sides reached the final

    Spain scored two goals in two minutes to beat England 3-1 in the semi-final and set up a meeting with France - who cruised past Switzerland 10-2.

    Video content

    Video caption: Women's Under-17 Championship: Spain beat England in thrilling semi-final
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Get Inspired: How to get into football

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Why get into football?

    It's a simple game, easy to start, and exciting to play, it's the most popular sport in the world for a very good reason!

    Who is it for?

    Whatever your age, ability or fitness level, there is a type of football suitable for you.

    Is there a cheap option?

    All you need to play is a ball, and a bit of space. Kit and pitches follow but there's no outlay up front.

    What if I want a proper workout?

    Playing regularly increases your fitness and improves your skills and balance, while being a good way to see your mates.

    Is there a disability option?

    National Associations across Britain are increasingly pro-active in providing disability football options.

    July sees the biggest football tournament to be staged in England in over 50 years. Girls and women are taking up football like never before, and you can get started this summer.

    Your country's Football Association will have a directory of clubs and programmes you can contact in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top