Premier League reaction as Man City near title, plus Chelsea & Barca glory

The Daily Mirror switches attention to the future of Manchester City's two-goal hero Ilkay Gundogan.
The Germany midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a Bosman move to Barcelona but the Mirror says Pep Guardiola is "desperate" to keep the 32-year-old.
'There is no hope'
The Guardian, meanwhile, focuses on Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's admission that 'there is no hope' for the Gunners in the title race after Sunday's set of results.
'Inspirational Ilkay' puts title within reach
The Express back page juxtaposes Manchester City's jubilation at Goodison with Arsenal's dejection at Emirates Stadium after a contrasting afternoon for the top two.
'Gunners' hopes Gundogone'
The Metro leads on the title race and their assertion that Arsenal's championship aspirations have 'Gundogone' after Ilkay Gundogan's double for Manchester City against Everton.
There's also a cracking celebration pic of the Chelsea side that beat Manchester United at Wembley to keep hold of the Women's FA Cup for the third year running.
They think it's all over...
There have been several crucial turning points in this year’s
Premier League title race but perhaps none as significant as a seismic Sunday
that’s almost assuredly decided the destiny and destination of the trophy..
Manchester City strengthened their grip on top spot with a
3-0 win at Everton before, hours later, Arsenal lost by the same score at
home to Brighton to all but end their already-fading title chances.
At the other end of the table, the relegation scrap
continues to intensify while there is also trophy glory to reflect on as
Chelsea retained the Women’s FA Cup and Barcelona clinched the La Liga crown
for the first time in four years.
There’s absolutely tonnes to get through so let’s get stuck
in by checking out the Monday morning back pages…
Pep 'desperate' for Gundogan to stay
