Champions League build-up - can Man City reach the final?

  1. Post update

    We have heard this morning, via the national newspapers, from the Manchester City camp. But what of Real Madrid?

    BBC Sport's Simon Stone has been looking at the latest from the defending champions, who have a truly stunning record in Europe's top cup competition...

  2. Get Involved

    Get Involved

    So how are you feeling this morning?

    Manchester City fans - do you have pre-match nerves or are you feeling confident your side can make it past defending champions Real Madrid?

    For all you neutrals out there, are you rooting for City?

    And a wider question - where does Pep Guardiola's side rank in the all-time greats? Is their legacy already assured or, as Kyle Walker suggests, do they need to win the Champions League to be considered among the very best?

    You can get in touch via Twitter, WhatsApp or text.

  3. 'Make some noise!'

    Wednesday back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Finally, the Mirror takes a slightly different tack with Kyle Walker's pre-match news conference. The full-back is quoted as saying Manchester City must win the Champions League to be talked about in the same breath as rivals Manchester United.

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  4. 'Sheikh a leg'

    Wednesday back pages

    The Daily Star

    Manchester City's Champions League semi-final understandably dominates today's national newspapers, but Luton's thrilling victory at home to Sunderland to reach the Championship play-off final also makes the Star back page.

    We will be looking at tonight's Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Middlesbrough and Coventry a little later on.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
  5. 'Let's win it for City owners'

    Wednesday back pages

    The Times

    The Times back page features a picture of Manchester City winger Jack Grealish enjoying a stint in goal during training, which surely will not form part of Pep Guardiola's masterplan against Real Madrid.

    There are also stories on Kyle Walker's promise to repay owner Sheikh Mansour's "£1bn" investment in the club by winning the Champions League title and more on that late bid from Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani to buy Manchester United.

    The Times back page
    Copyright: The Times
  6. 'Don't judge me on tonight'

    Wednesday back pages

    The Daily Mail

    While Kyle Walker was talking about Manchester City's Champions League mission, manager Pep Guardiola was also discussing his side's bid to win the competition for the first time.

    The Mail reports on the Spaniard's insistence that his "exceptional" legacy is already assured, whatever the outcome of tonight's semi-final second leg at home to Real Madrid.

    There are also stories on an "11th-hour" Qatari bid to buy Manchester United and a threat from Premier League rivals to sue Everton for £300m.

    Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  7. 'Walker's mission to end Man City's Euro jinx'

    Wednesday back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express back page story on Kyle Walker's rallying cry focuses on Manchester City's near misses in the Champions League, including last season's heart-breaking defeat at Real Madrid in the semi-finals and the 2021 loss in the final against Premier League rivals Chelsea.

    Express back page
    Copyright: Daily Express
  8. 'We owe it to you!'

    Wednesday back pages

    Metro

    The Metro back page leads on a promise to the Manchester City owners from full-back Kyle Walker, who says the club deserves to win the Champions League.

    Metro back page
    Copyright: Metro
  9. Today's agenda

    So how will the day pan out?

    Here is what we have in store for you as we build up to tonight's Champions League semi-final second leg:

    • A look at today's back pages
    • Reaction to Inter's win over rivals AC Milan in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final
    • Latest news from the Etihad ahead of Manchester City v Real Madrid
    • Gossip: Kane representatives meet PSG
    • Build-up to key fixtures in the Women's Super League & Championship play-offs

    We will, of course, also bring you all of today's latest news from the Premier League, including Eddie Howe's news conference at around 10:00 BST before Thursday night's match at home to Brighton.

  10. Good morning

    Welcome to today's football live on what could be a historic day in what is promising to be a historic season for Manchester City.

    Pep Guardiola's side are on the cusp of a third consecutive Premier League title and have already booked their place in the FA Cup final.

    Real Madrid stand in their way in the Champions League semi-finals.

    Can City make it past the defending champions as they bid to win the competition for the first time and keep alive their hopes of the Treble?

    We will have all the build-up on these pages between now and 18:00 BST, when the football team will take over for live text coverage of the semi-final second leg at the Etihad.

    Champions League trophy
    Copyright: Getty Images
