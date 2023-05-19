West Ham reaction & Premier League news conferences

We'll begin with a look at today's newspapers, which are dominated by West Ham United reaching their first major European final since 1976.

Having beaten AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final, the Hammers were resolute away to their Dutch opponents, claiming a 1-0 win in the second leg.

However, a memorable night in the Netherlands was marred by a group of AZ fans attacking an area in which friends and family of the West Ham players were watching the game, which resulted in some of the players confronting those fans.