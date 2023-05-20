Nou Camp stadium in the sunset
La Liga: Champions Barcelona trail Real Sociedad

Joe Rindl

  1. YELLOW CARD

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    Another yellow for a visiting player as skipper Asier Illarramendi gets one for a late challenge on Alejandro Balde.

  2. Post update

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    Ousmane Dembele is a sparkling player.

    He bundles away from two defenders before trying to feed in Raphinha. But his pass is a touch too heavy and Remiro sprints out of his goal to intercept.

  3. Post update

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    That's what Barcelona will be missing next season. Sergio Busquets launches one over the top to Jordi Alba who beats the offside trap, but his shot is straight at Alex Remiro in the Real Socieded net.

  4. CLOSE!

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    When will Real Sociedad kill off Barcelona? Mohamed-Ali Cho's pass is perfect, sending Ander Barrenetxea through on goal, but he tries a cheeky lob over Ter Stegen and misses the target.

    Just bury it into the bottom corner, surely?!

  5. GREAT SAVE!

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    Barcelona are living on the edge. Sociedad get the ball down the left and a cross is inch-perfect for teenager Mohamed-Ali Cho but Marc-Andre ter Stegen races off his line to smother the forward and save his shot with his legs.

  6. Post update

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    Barca get away with one as Raphinha plays the ball back in the box, right to Ander Barrenetxea, but fortunately for the hosts his shot on the turn is straight at Ter Stegen.

  7. Post update

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    Barcelona are eating up chances. Raphinha fools everyone by using his right foot, crossing brilliantly but Robert Lewandowski isn't expecting it and has to arch his back to meet the ball, heading just over the bar.

  8. Post update

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    Real Sociedad build the start of a counter-attack but Alexander Sorloth is flagged for offside.

  9. Post update

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    Not this time. Robert Lewandowski smashes the free-kick over the bar.

  10. Post update

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    Dembele is the latest to get in behind for the hosts but his cross is easily caught by keeper Alex Remiro.

    Moments later and Robert Lewandowski wins Barca a free-kick on the edge of the box. Promising...

  11. CLOSE!

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    Should be 1-1. Franck Kessie strides on to a loose ball on the penalty spot but sees his curling effort blocked on the line by Martin Zubimendi.

    It's not if Barcelona score, it's when.

  12. Post update

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    Robert Lewandowski goes down off the ball in the penalty area. VAR has a look at it but sees it as nothing more than a coming together.

  13. Post update

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    All Barcelona now as Frenkie de Jong gets in behind and chips the ball square to Ousmane Dembele, but the forward can't finish.

    De Jong is getting so much joy running in behind from midfield.

  14. Post update

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    More Barcelona chances as Franck Kessie hammers a shot from the edge of the box just wide.

  15. GREAT SAVE!

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    Stunning save. Real Sociedad are their own worst enemy, giving the ball away to Robert Lewandowski whose cross is headed down powerfully by Raphinha.

    But Sociedad keeper Alex Remiro sticks out a boot and kicks the ball behind for a corner.

  16. Post update

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    Real Sociedad have avoided defeat in their last 25 matches when scoring the opening goal in La Liga, a record that dates back to 5 March 2022 against Real Madrid (L1-4).

  17. Post update

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    Real Sociedad are keeping the ball well, they're oh so comfortable in possession.

    Barca haven't troubled them yet.

  18. Post update

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    Penalty shout as a Sociedad header away strikes the side of Igor Zubeldia in the area.

    Rightly, no penalty is given. Into the chest.

  19. Post update

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    But Barca are so good on the counter and Ousmane Dembele races forward at pace.

    He's chopped down by Igor Zubeldia who picks up a yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad

    All Real Sociedad. Mohamed-Ali Cho wins a corner as his tame shot harmlessly deflects behind.

