La Liga: Valencia vs Real Madrid

Now then, Real Madrid have a free-kick on the edge of the area. Marco Asensio is brought down just outside the box and the referee gives the visitors the decision.
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
More Madrid possession and more solid defending by Valencia.
The home side are not leaving any gaps for Madrid to exploit so they have to go across the field rather than forward.
Karim Benzema is having to deal with scraps.
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Poor from Dani Ceballos.
Madrid are off down the right with three players running forward but Ceballos' pass is loose and Valencia can step in and win the ball.
Let off for the hosts.
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Eduardo Camavinga is a technically gifted baler but that attempted switch from right to left sails over Vinicius Jr's head and straight into the stands.
Not one for the highlights' reel.
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Andre Almeida forces Thibaut Courtois into a save with a fierce effort from range.
It's straight at the Madrid keeper but it's struck with some power. That's the first shot on target.
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Patient build-up by Valencia.
Javi Guerra is urged to shoot from outside of the area by the Valencia fans, but he opts to recycle the ball and move it wide.
Eventually, the hosts win a corner and the chance to pump the ball into the box.
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Antonio Rudiger steps into midfield as he looks for a penetrating pass forward but there are no channels open to him.
Valencia are keeping it tight in defence.
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
After those two early penalty appeals for Valencia, the game has just calmed down a bit as Real Madrid look to get on the ball.
The visitors need to stem the tide.
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Now it's Edinson Cavani who hits the turf inside the area and more appeals by the home fans are dismissed by the referee.
Bright start by the hosts.
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Huge appeals by the Valencia faithful as Justin Kluivert falls inside the box, but the referee is not interested in awarding a penalty.
That was some roar.
KICK-OFF
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Valencia get us under way...
Post update
Valencia v Real Madrid (17:30 BST)
Fun fact: Valencia's Mestalla Stadium is the oldest in La Liga and it celebrated it's 100th birthday yesterday.
Will Madrid spoil the party?
Team news
Valencia v Real Madrid (17:30 BST)
Time to have a look at how both sides will line-up...
Hello
Valencia v Real Madrid (17:30 BST)
The sun is shining on this May evening and it's Valencia against Real Madrid in La Liga.
Stay tuned for live text updates...