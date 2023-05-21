Live

La Liga: Valencia vs Real Madrid

preview
1,414
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Now then, Real Madrid have a free-kick on the edge of the area.

    Marco Asensio is brought down just outside the box and the referee gives the visitors the decision.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    More Madrid possession and more solid defending by Valencia.

    The home side are not leaving any gaps for Madrid to exploit so they have to go across the field rather than forward.

    Karim Benzema is having to deal with scraps.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Poor from Dani Ceballos.

    Madrid are off down the right with three players running forward but Ceballos' pass is loose and Valencia can step in and win the ball.

    Let off for the hosts.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Eduardo Camavinga is a technically gifted baler but that attempted switch from right to left sails over Vinicius Jr's head and straight into the stands.

    Not one for the highlights' reel.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Andre Almeida forces Thibaut Courtois into a save with a fierce effort from range.

    It's straight at the Madrid keeper but it's struck with some power. That's the first shot on target.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Patient build-up by Valencia.

    Javi Guerra is urged to shoot from outside of the area by the Valencia fans, but he opts to recycle the ball and move it wide.

    Eventually, the hosts win a corner and the chance to pump the ball into the box.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Antonio Rudiger steps into midfield as he looks for a penetrating pass forward but there are no channels open to him.

    Valencia are keeping it tight in defence.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    After those two early penalty appeals for Valencia, the game has just calmed down a bit as Real Madrid look to get on the ball.

    The visitors need to stem the tide.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Now it's Edinson Cavani who hits the turf inside the area and more appeals by the home fans are dismissed by the referee.

    Bright start by the hosts.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Huge appeals by the Valencia faithful as Justin Kluivert falls inside the box, but the referee is not interested in awarding a penalty.

    That was some roar.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. KICK-OFF

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Valencia get us under way...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Valencia v Real Madrid (17:30 BST)

    Fun fact: Valencia's Mestalla Stadium is the oldest in La Liga and it celebrated it's 100th birthday yesterday.

    Will Madrid spoil the party?

    Mestalla
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Hello

    Valencia v Real Madrid (17:30 BST)

    The sun is shining on this May evening and it's Valencia against Real Madrid in La Liga.

    Stay tuned for live text updates...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top