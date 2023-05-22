Live

Reaction to Man City title win & latest football news

  1. Are Man City simply the best?

    It is an obvious question and one that potentially will be easier to answer at the end of this season - but where does this Manchester City side rank in the list of previous Premier League champions?

    Are they the best ever, or does Pep Guardiola's 2023 vintage still have something to prove?

    Treble talk dominates the majority of today's national newspapers, which we will look at next.

    Who will provide the sternest test for City as they bid to emulate Sir Alex Ferguson's '99 Treble winners?

    Can rivals Manchester United stop them winning the FA Cup? Or will Inter Milan provide an upset in the Champions League final?

  2. Morning after the day before

    Good morning folks. Hope the sun is shining where you are.

    It would have to go some though to beat the glow in Manchester, as the city wakes up following yesterday's title celebrations at Etihad Stadium.

    Pep Guardiola's side lifted the Premier League trophy for a third consecutive season and fifth time in six years.

    Now it is all systems go for the Treble.

    Can this all-conquering side add the FA Cup and Champions League to their trophy haul this season?

