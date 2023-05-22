Reaction to Man City title win & latest football news

It is an obvious question and one that potentially will be easier to answer at the end of this season - but where does this Manchester City side rank in the list of previous Premier League champions?

Are they the best ever, or does Pep Guardiola's 2023 vintage still have something to prove?

Treble talk dominates the majority of today's national newspapers, which we will look at next.

Who will provide the sternest test for City as they bid to emulate Sir Alex Ferguson's '99 Treble winners?

Can rivals Manchester United stop them winning the FA Cup? Or will Inter Milan provide an upset in the Champions League final?

