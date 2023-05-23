Premier League latest: Newcastle secure top four spot

It was the 2002-03 season, under the guidance of legendary manager Sir Bobby Robson, when Newcastle last played in Europe's elite club competition.

Howe's men will be back in the big time following a tremendous first full season in charge in which the ex-Bournemouth boss has upset the established order with a place in the top four, as well as taking them to the Carabao Cup final.

It has been a remarkable turnaround since Howe took charge 18 months ago, one month after the Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of Newcastle and with the club five points from safety at the foot of the Premier League.

A tremendous atmosphere was generated by the home fans before kick-off, waving their flags and unfurling a huge banner of Howe and the team, and although they were unable to break the deadlock, they left the stadium singing about Champions League football.

Meanwhile, Leicester's fate is now out of their own hands.

Dean Smith's side host West Ham on the last day hoping the Hammers have taken their eye off the ball with their top-flight place secure and a Europa Conference League final to look forward to.

But they go into that game knowing even a win might not be enough as 17th placed Everton can guarantee their Premier League status with victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park.