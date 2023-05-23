Premier League latest: Newcastle secure top four spot

It was the 2002-03 season, under the guidance of legendary manager Sir Bobby Robson, when Newcastle last played in Europe's elite club competition.
Howe's men will be back in the big time following a tremendous first full season in charge in which the ex-Bournemouth boss has upset the established order with a place in the top four, as well as taking them to the Carabao Cup final.
It has been a remarkable turnaround since Howe took charge 18 months ago, one month after the Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of Newcastle and with the club five points from safety at the foot of the Premier League.
A tremendous atmosphere was generated by the home fans before kick-off, waving their flags and unfurling a huge banner of Howe and the team, and although they were unable to break the deadlock, they left the stadium singing about Champions League football.
Meanwhile, Leicester's fate is now out of their own hands.
Dean Smith's side host West Ham on the last day hoping the Hammers have taken their eye off the ball with their top-flight place secure and a Europa Conference League final to look forward to.
But they go into that game knowing even a win might not be enough as 17th placed Everton can guarantee their Premier League status with victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park.
'There was an anxiety'
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Leicester manager was keen to look at the positives after his side's draw against Newcastle which kept them in the relegation battle.
He said: "We haven't kept a clean sheet for 20-odd games. There was an anxiety about tonight where we wanted to be hard to beat and I thought we were."
'Exceeded expectations'
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was ecstatic post-match and said of the achievement of securing top four: "[Champions League] was not something on our radar in pre-season. It was about consolidating last season's good form, it was about being away from relegation. We are way ahead of schedule and delighted to be there."
Recap of the action
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Shamoon Hafez was at St James' Park for the match last night and wrote in the report: "Newcastle secured Champions League football for the first time in 20 years with a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Leicester, whose fate is now out of their hands.
"Eddie Howe's side failed to break the deadlock in a match they dominated, striking the post three times, but the result was sufficient for the Magpies to make a long-awaited return to Europe's elite competition next season.
"Newcastle are four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool heading into Sunday's final day of the season, while Leicester remain in the relegation zone, two points adrift of safety."
That is all from the papers and so let's turn to the biggest story this morning, Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League.
The club and its fans have had to wait 20 years to be back in Europe's top competition. They secured their spot with a 0-0 draw at home to relegation-worry Leicester City. we'll focus on the match itself first before diving into what the result means for each club...
'WCL games behind paywall'
Tuesday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian's back page includes a story reporting DAZN will have the majority of Women's Champions League matches behind a paywall next season.
The Daily Mail are also leading on the Newcastle Leicester game but their focus is upon whether Bruno Guimaraes should have had a red.
'Vinicius eyes England'
Tuesday's back pages
The I
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr is looking to move to the Premier League after experiencing racist abuse from fans in the La Liga, reports The i.
'Geordies Sure'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Daily Star are leading with Newcastle's Champions League qualification.
'Tipping point'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Daily Express are also focusing on Newcastle's qualification with the point against Leicester the 'tipping point' to getting them their top four spot.
Good morning!
How are we all this morning? If you are a Newcastle fan I can imagine you are waking with a smile on your face after the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years last night. A 0-0 draw was enough to secure a top four spot but the same joy cannot be shared by their opponents Leicester City. The draw means they remain in the relegation zone with one match - against West Ham - remaining.
Today we will be looking at reaction to last night's game as well as hearing from two managers as Brighton and Manchester City hold press conferences and there are plenty of transfer rumours!
But first let's have a look at what the papers are saying.
Analysis
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport
