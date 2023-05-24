Live

Football news: Vinicius Jr, Man City, Wolves

preview
384
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Joe Nelson

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Eddies readies'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express

    In the Express, it is reported that Newcastle are looking to spend big in the summer after securing their return to the Champions League with a 0-0 draw against Leicester on Monday.

    An extra £100m has been made available on Tyneside.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning

    Hello, and welcome to your Wednesday BBC Sport live page.

    We have plenty to go at today, including the latest on Vinicius Jr as Valencia are punished for the racial abuse he suffered, plus build-up to Man City's clash with Brighton later.

    There is also an England squad being announced this afternoon, so we will have updates on that.

    We'll dive in with the papers and then come back for the agenda.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top