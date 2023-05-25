Premier League reaction as Brighton qualify for Europe

Here we go then. Shall we get going?
Harry De Cosemo
It is full steam ahead with Brighton first up, as they qualify for the Europa League with a draw against Man City.
England squad reaction.
WSL news conferences before the final day.
Gossip, news and debate.
Your Thursday agenda
'Tone deaf'
Thursday's back pages
The Sun
Here's another!
The Sun also runs with Southgate's reaction to Toney's ban.
'It can't continue for ever'
Thursday's back pages
The Guardian
In the Guardian, Southgate's warning over Harry Maguire's playing time at Man Utd is the main focus.
'Gareth slams Toney's ban'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Mail
In the Mail, Southgate insists that players in Toney's position should be looked after.
'Never say Neyver'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Star
In the Star, the focus is Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag, who refused to rule out a move for Neymar after reports linking the Brazilian with a move to Old Trafford.
'I'm backing Toney'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
We start with the Express, which focuses on England boss Gareth Southgate talking about Brentford striker Ivan Toney's eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.
He says Toney could still be picked for next summer's Euros, despite not playing until January.
Good morning
It was a great night for Brighton, who drew with Man City to secure a place in the Europa League.
Julio Enciso scored a wonder goal to equalise after Phil Foden struck, and the Seagulls were left celebrating at full time.
We'll react to that and bring you all the fall out from Gareth Southgate's latest England squad and more.
After a quick check in with the morning papers, we'll dive in.