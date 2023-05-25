Live

Premier League reaction as Brighton qualify for Europe

Harry De Cosemo

  1. Your Thursday agenda

    Here we go then.

    • It is full steam ahead with Brighton first up, as they qualify for the Europa League with a draw against Man City.
    • England squad reaction.
    • WSL news conferences before the final day.
    • Gossip, news and debate.

    Shall we get going?

  2. 'Tone deaf'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Sun

    Here's another!

    The Sun also runs with Southgate's reaction to Toney's ban.

    The Sun
  3. 'It can't continue for ever'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Guardian

    In the Guardian, Southgate's warning over Harry Maguire's playing time at Man Utd is the main focus.

    Guardian
  4. 'Gareth slams Toney's ban'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    In the Mail, Southgate insists that players in Toney's position should be looked after.

    Mail
  5. 'Never say Neyver'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    In the Star, the focus is Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag, who refused to rule out a move for Neymar after reports linking the Brazilian with a move to Old Trafford.

    Star
  6. 'I'm backing Toney'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    We start with the Express, which focuses on England boss Gareth Southgate talking about Brentford striker Ivan Toney's eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.

    He says Toney could still be picked for next summer's Euros, despite not playing until January.

    Express
  7. Good morning

    It was a great night for Brighton, who drew with Man City to secure a place in the Europa League.

    Julio Enciso scored a wonder goal to equalise after Phil Foden struck, and the Seagulls were left celebrating at full time.

    We'll react to that and bring you all the fall out from Gareth Southgate's latest England squad and more.

    After a quick check in with the morning papers, we'll dive in.

